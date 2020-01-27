‘Under Pressure:’ Mavs at Thunder GameDay Preview

Kristaps Porzingis has been many things already this year for his Dallas Mavericks. Maybe at the top of the list: He’s been frank.

“Under pressure,” KP said after yet another late-game struggle in Saturday’s loss at Utah.

Utah is good and Utah is hot and at least that second description also fits the OKC Thunder, which plays host to the Mavs tonight.

Game Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

TV/Radio: FSSW, ESPN, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (28-17), Thunder (28-19)

The Mavs close up a three-game roadie here (a win in Portland before the disappointment in Utah) but the overall assignment this we cremains challenging because this is the fc irst of a back-to-back sequence with the Suns visiting the AAC on Tuesday.

But first things first, as the Mavericks - boasting a 15-6 mark on the road this season - will rely on the skills of Luka Doncic and KP (who didn’t play in Dallas’ New Year’s Eve loss at Oklahoma City).

Porzingis will soon have some big-man help as trade pickup Willie Cauley-Stein is with the team in OKC.

UPDATE: Cauley-Stein will be available to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rick Carlisle told the media before the game.

The aforementioned OKC hotness is all about their five wins in a row in general - and then specific to Dallas, the Thunder has rushed to within one game of the Mavs for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

Chris Paul has been surprisingly effective 25 points alongside backcourt mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. One other OKC name of interest: Danilo Gallinari, day-to-day with a thumb injury, who is on Dallas’ trade-minded wishlist.

“We’re not going to be an ‘excuse team,” vowed coach Rick Carlisle after that Dec. 31 loss at OKC. We celebrate the approach while acknowledging that Dallas’ “under-pressure” problems are not an excuse - they are, for now, a reality.