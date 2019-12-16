What Mavs Porzingis Says About 'Going Knicks Style' While Luka Is Hurt

Do the Dallas Mavericks, sans the injured Luka Doncic for a couple of weeks, need "more'' out of Kristaps Porzingis? That's reasonable. Do they need KP to "go Knicks-style''?

That, Porzingis says, seems unnecessary.

"Nah, not really,'' KP said. "I want to do what's best for the team and how we (play).''

As ESPN points out, this is surely music to the ears of coach Rick Carlisle. Yes, KP will be among the team’s primary options, but he already is that. As he makes his comeback from knee surgery, Porzingis has averages of 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game. In Saturday's OT loss to the Heat - the game in which Luka sustained a "moderate sprain'' of his right ankle - the 7-3 Porzingis played 40 minutes, scoring 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting, with 14 rebounds and two blocks.

His “Knicks style of play” was certainly spectacular in many ways, until the injury an then last year's trade to Dallas, followed by his signing of a five-year deal worth $158 million to stay with the Mavs.

But starting tonight, when the Mavs are at the Milwaukee Bucks in a 7 p.m. CT start (see Monday Donuts here and our pitch for Seth Curry to play a bigger role here), there is greater wisdom in KP performing within a "Mavs style of play.''

"We want to keep this offensive system going,'' said Porzingis, wise words as Dallas' offense is the best in the NBA. "I don't want to ... mess up the timing and spacing and things like that. We'll just keep doing what we're doing.''