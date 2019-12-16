Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

What Mavs Porzingis Says About 'Going Knicks Style' While Luka Is Hurt

Mike Fisher

Do the Dallas Mavericks, sans the injured Luka Doncic for a couple of weeks, need "more'' out of Kristaps Porzingis? That's reasonable. Do they need KP to "go Knicks-style''?

That, Porzingis says, seems unnecessary.

"Nah, not really,'' KP said. "I want to do what's best for the team and how we (play).''

As ESPN points out, this is surely music to the ears of coach Rick Carlisle. Yes, KP will be among the team’s primary options, but he already is that. As he makes his comeback from knee surgery, Porzingis has averages of 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game. In Saturday's OT loss to the Heat - the game in which Luka sustained a "moderate sprain'' of his right ankle - the 7-3 Porzingis played 40 minutes, scoring 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting, with 14 rebounds and two blocks.

His “Knicks style of play” was certainly spectacular in many ways, until the injury an then last year's trade to Dallas, followed by his signing of a five-year deal worth $158 million to stay with the Mavs. 

But starting tonight, when the Mavs are at the Milwaukee Bucks in a 7 p.m. CT start (see Monday Donuts here and our pitch for Seth Curry to play a bigger role here), there is greater wisdom in KP performing within a "Mavs style of play.''

"We want to keep this offensive system going,'' said Porzingis, wise words as Dallas' offense is the best in the NBA. "I don't want to ... mess up the timing and spacing and things like that. We'll just keep doing what we're doing.''

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs at Bucks: Can Seth Curry Be The 'Step-Up' Guy In Luka's Absence?

Steven Kilpatrick

We Preview Tonight's Mavs at Bucks Meeting While Wondering: With Luka Doncic Nursing His Ankle Injury, Can Seth Curry Be Coach Rick Carlisle's 'Step-Up' Guy?

Monday Donuts: Luka's Out, Milwaukee's Next and The 'Hit-Back" Mavs Must Learn to Hit First

Steven Kilpatrick

Luka Dončić is out with an injury during the Mavericks' toughest stretch so far, and the rest of the team has to figure out how to rise to the challenge - starting with tonight in Milwaukee

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Matthew Postins

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Mavs show grit without Doncic in loss to Heat

Matthew Postins

Mavs show grit without Doncic in loss to Heat

Luka Doncic Will Miss at Least Milwaukee Trip With Ankle Injury

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss the Mavericks upcoming trip to Milwaukee with an ankle injury, with the exact timetable for his return unknown.

The Mavs currently have the best offense in NBA history, despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing anywhere near the offensive level he could be in the first quarter of the season. Against the Pistons in Mexico City, he showed us glimpses of what's to come — maybe as soon as tonight against the Miami Heat.

Dalton Trigg

The Mavs currently have the best offense in NBA history, despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing anywhere near the offensive level he could be in the first quarter of the season. Against the Pistons in Mexico City, he showed us glimpses of what's to come — maybe as soon as tonight against the Miami Heat.

Mexico's Mavs: 'Lightning Bolt' Luka Doncic Strikes South of the Border

Mike Fisher

The Spanish-Speaking Dallas Mavericks - Led By Luka Doncic - Win In Mexico City And Become A South-of-the-Border Favorite

'Microwaved': Luka and Curry Lead Mavs Past Pistons in Mexico City 122-111

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another successful trip to Mexico City in their 122-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

'Shoe-In': Mavs Star Luka Doncic is Marketing Gold - And is About To Cash In With A Sneakers Deal

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic is Proving to Be "Marketing Gold,'' as Sports Illustrated Details Here. One Way He'll Cash In? With A Lucrative Shoe Deal

Mavs vs. Pistons in Mexico: Pippen Pokes at Luka While Doncic Stays Humble

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic Readies To Take The Stage Tonight as The Mavs Play The Pistons in Mexico; Meanwhile, Pippen Takes A Michael Jordan-Related Poke That Shows How He's Missing The Point