Will Mavs' Porzingis - With His 'Draymond-Like Impact' - Play Tonight at Kings?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is not scared of hyperbole, which explains why in his discussion about Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis in a recent interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, he claimed that KP can have a "Draymond Green-level'' impact on Mavs wins.

“In some ways he is Draymond Green,” said Mark Cuban, making the comparision to the Warriors' do-it-all guy. “He doesn’t fill up the (box score) the same way, but he impacts the game in so many different ways, particularly in crunch time, it’s incredible.''

Cuban is careful to note that he's not talking about style of play, but rather about unique impact. One big difference: We've seen a great deal of how the 6-6 Green impacts wins. But presently, due to knee issue and illness, we haven't seen much of the 7-3 Porzingis lately.

Maybe that changes tonight as the Mavs, coming off a cakewalk win at Golden State (game story here) now have the second night of a back-to-back challenge up the road at 15-25 Sacramento. 

Porzingis last night essentially vowed to play in this game, bring his averages of 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks back to the lineup after an eight-game absence. His assistance to Luka Doncic would be a tremendous boost for a sixth-place Dallas team that is 25-15, one game shy of the NBA's halfway mark.

“When I’m out, I miss playing so much,” said KP, who is officially listed as "questionable'' for the 9 p.m. tip. “I’m eager to get back on the court as soon as possible, and hopefully (Wednesday) ... I’m finally healthy.''

