3 questions on new Mavericks guard Max Christie ahead of debut
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers made a shocking trade with Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis as the headliners.
However, the Mavs also acquired Max Christie, who is averaging a career-high 8.5 points per game while making 25 starts for the Lakers this season.
To learn more about Christie, we spoke with Los Angeles Lakers On SI contributors Matt Levine and Ricardo Sandoval.
Max Christie has been an afterthought in the trade, but he has been starting for the Lakers this season. How good has he been?
Levine: A lot of fans were sad to see Christie go because he was viewed as part of the future. The young forward has emerged this season and has been instrumental in helping the Lakers find success this year. His shooting and defense should help the Mavericks, especially with the three stars on the roster. My guess is the inclusion of Christie likely got the Lakers out from giving up the 2031 pick in this trade.
What's a part of Christie's game that could use improvement?
Levine: Christie is still very young and has a lot of learning to do in the NBA. But his passing is probably the biggest part of his game that could improve. The former Michigan State product is a typical 3-and-D wing and Dallas should be ecstatic he is on the roster now. The Lakers just signed him to an extension last summer so he will be on the books for a few years.
What is the pro player comparison for Christie at this point in his career? What is his ceiling?
Sandoval: Christie is an excellent player who was just coming into his own with the Lakers. He is a solid shooter, rebounder, defender, and a versatile guard. If I were to compare him to a player at this point in his career, it would be Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both came into the league and did not play right out of the gate, but they established themselves as solid players on both sides of the ball. Christie, like Alexander-Walker, is a willing defender and could provide some help on the offensive end.
