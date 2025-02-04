Dallas Basketball

3 questions on new Mavericks guard Max Christie ahead of debut

Max Christie is the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers made a shocking trade with Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis as the headliners.

However, the Mavs also acquired Max Christie, who is averaging a career-high 8.5 points per game while making 25 starts for the Lakers this season.

To learn more about Christie, we spoke with Los Angeles Lakers On SI contributors Matt Levine and Ricardo Sandoval.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic's jersey number revealed after Mavericks trade star to Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10)
Jan 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Max Christie has been an afterthought in the trade, but he has been starting for the Lakers this season. How good has he been?

Levine: A lot of fans were sad to see Christie go because he was viewed as part of the future. The young forward has emerged this season and has been instrumental in helping the Lakers find success this year. His shooting and defense should help the Mavericks, especially with the three stars on the roster. My guess is the inclusion of Christie likely got the Lakers out from giving up the 2031 pick in this trade.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12)
Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What's a part of Christie's game that could use improvement?

Levine: Christie is still very young and has a lot of learning to do in the NBA. But his passing is probably the biggest part of his game that could improve. The former Michigan State product is a typical 3-and-D wing and Dallas should be ecstatic he is on the roster now. The Lakers just signed him to an extension last summer so he will be on the books for a few years.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12)
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What is the pro player comparison for Christie at this point in his career? What is his ceiling?

Sandoval: Christie is an excellent player who was just coming into his own with the Lakers. He is a solid shooter, rebounder, defender, and a versatile guard. If I were to compare him to a player at this point in his career, it would be Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both came into the league and did not play right out of the gate, but they established themselves as solid players on both sides of the ball. Christie, like Alexander-Walker, is a willing defender and could provide some help on the offensive end.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic's jersey number revealed after Mavericks trade star to Los Angeles Lakers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News