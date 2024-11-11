3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Clutch Loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks fell 122-120 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, dropping to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in clutch situations. Once again, the Mavericks had the lead with a minute to go but lost in regulation despite a superb performance from Kyrie Irving. Nikola Jokic had a vintage performance himself, finishing with a ridiculous 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists, giving fans an entertaining battle.
But the same issues plagued the Mavericks, and they'll likely continue until they're back to full strength. Now sitting at .500 with Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area on Tuesday, the Mavericks need to start finding some answers.
Here are three takeaways from Dallas' loss to the Nuggets.
1. What's Going on With Quentin Grimes?
Jason Kidd's rotations will always be questioned, but Quentin Grimes not getting any minutes as a solid defender is a curious decision. Denver lit up the Mavs from three-point range, finishing 14/29, and having another perimeter defender out there could've helped a bunch. Instead, Olivier-Maxence Prosper played and was -13 in just eight minutes.
2. Kyrie Irving is Playing the Best Basketball of Anyone on the Mavericks
This isn't an overreaction to this game, although Kyrie's 43 points were incredible. But any time the Mavs have needed a bucket, Kyrie Irving has been the one trying to answer the bell. Luka Doncic has struggled with his efficiency this year, especially from three
3. What Was That Last Minute of Offense?
The Dallas Mavericks had a two-point lead with just over a minute to go, and their play call was a Luka Doncic clear-out, who then heaved a contested three. If it goes in, it's an incredible shot, but it's a horrible play design. There's no off-ball movement, no screens to try and get into the paint after the Mavs scored 62 points in the paint in this game. Then, down two with a few seconds left, Dallas inbounds to Kyrie Irving, who tries to shoot over the top and misses. There have to be better play designs when you're playing talented teams like the Nuggets, and this just isn't good enough.
