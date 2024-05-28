5 Best Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4
The Dallas Mavericks are a mere 48 minutes away from an NBA Finals berth. This team is ready for this moment, too. Kyrie Irving -- an NBA Champion -- has yet to lose in a closeout game. Luka Doncic has been battle-tested, willing his team to the conference finals before, but eventually falling short.
Now, those two are surrounded with the most talent Doncic has seen in his young NBA career, and they're ready to hit the big stage. All they've got to do is take down the Minnesota Timberwolves one more time.
5 best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (Game 4):
*All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points (-112)
First and foremost -- in a closeout game -- bank on the stars coming through. Irving had a bit of a dud in the second-round series against the Thunder. He played his role perfectly, though. This series, he's gotten back to scoring, eclipsing the 30-point mark twice. Perfect in closeout games, with a trip to the Finals on the line, look at Irving to continue hitting or getting near that 30-point mark.
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 points (-110)
Again, bank on the stars. Doncic has been elite when it comes to putting up numbers this playoffs. He and Irving both scored 33 points last game. Doncic has covered this prop in four of the last five games. Even on one leg, Doncic is dominating offensively, and no reason it will stop tonight.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 1.5 3-pointers (-170)
Last game, betting on Towns to bounce back didn't work, so staying away from a points prop doesn't make sense this time around. Betting on his 3-point prop makes a bit more sense, though. Towns is going to lean on his strengths no matter what, with one of those being his shooting. In Game 1, he shot nine threes. Five in Game 2 and eight in Game 3. Towns is going to shoot, and it's hard to imagine he can't get at least two to drop with the volume at which he shoots.
Anthony Edwards OVER 6.5 assists (+102)
Edwards' offensive struggles in this series have been no secret, but he continues to make a positive impact. Despite the scoring and efficiency woes, the star guard is averaging eight assists per game through the three games played. He's going to continue being aggressive and dishing the ball. If the Timberwolves can have a decent offensive outing, he will crush this prop again.
Daniel Gafford OVER 1.5 blocks (-162)
With Derek Lively out with a neck sprain, there is even more reason to bet on Gafford. He's playing inspired basketball. He secured three blocks in Game 3 and five blocks in Game 2. Holding things down at the center position without Lively, Gafford will step up even more as a rim protector with likely more minutes. He should be able to cover this prop for a third game in a row.
