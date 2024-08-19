5 Times Kyrie Irving Had Dallas Mavericks Fans In Disbelief Last Season
Kyrie Irving is one of the most skilled players to ever play basketball. With his tight handle and tough shot-making, players and fans are often left in disbelief with some of the things he makes possible.
When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Irving at the 2023 trade deadline, many analysts thought he wouldn't be able to pair with Luka Doncic, and their thoughts were initially vindicated when the Mavs fell out of the 2023 playoff picture. When Irving re-upped with Dallas last summer, no one considered it a good move until Irving helped lead to the NBA Finals in 2024.
On the way to the Finals, Irving averaged 25.6 PPG and had moments where he left Dallas and NBA fans across the world in awe. Here are some of those moments.
1. Iconic Game-Winner Against the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic
This shot was so insane that it was used as a mural for a basketball court in the Philippines. A left-handed floater from the free-throw line to down the Nuggets is as unbelievable as it gets.
2. Ridiculous Finish Through Traffic Against The Clippers in the Clutch
Irving was on something special in the LA Clippers series, averaging 26.5 PPG. Only Irving could accomplish hitting a shot like this around three people in the clutch, even if the Mavs would go on to lose this game.
3. Schooling Wemby With Insane Layup
San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama led the NBA by a wide margin in blocks. He was still no match for Irving on this play as the veteran guard lulled him to sleep with a hesitation then contorted his body going away from the basket for a wild reverse finish.
4. Putting the Icing on the Clippers' Cake in Game 6
The Clippers were all but finished when Irving crossed over P.J. Tucker for this 4-point play opportunity. The bench reaction of Daniel Gafford watching this happen will always be iconic.
5. Shocking Luka With an Alley-Oop Finish
Irving threw two alley-oops down this season, but this one caught everyone by surprise, even telling Luka to throw it higher next time. Judging by Luka's reaction, it seems like he thought it was someone else trailing the play but it ended in a highlight nonetheless. This game against Utah was arguably the most highlight-filled game of the season.
