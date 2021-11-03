‘Aggressive’ Doncic: Mavs at Spurs GAMEDAY

Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    ‘Aggressive’ Luka Doncic: Mavs at Spurs GAMEDAY

    The Mavs look to beat the Spurs for the second time in a week.
    The Dallas Mavericks have a quick turnaround, traveling to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Wednesday for the second game of a back-to-back. The Mavs are coming off a 125-110 loss to the Miami Heat, in a game that Luka Doncic surpassed Jason Kidd to become the 14th all-time leading scorer in the Mavs’ history.

    The Mavs have been without Kristaps Porzingis (lower back) for the past four games and it remains unclear if he’ll be available vs. the familiar foe on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, Jalen Brunson started his first game of the season and had the best game of his season, adding 23 points, highlighted by a beautiful buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter. Brunson also had a season-high-tying 7 rebounds to go with three assists.

    The Spurs suffered their worst outing of the season against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Coach Gregg Popovich was clearly unhappy after the loss, saying his team “didn’t have enough guys mentally ready to compete or execute.”

    INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Not yet submitted.

    For San Antonio: Doug McDermott: questionable (right knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

    FLASHBACK: Dallas took the first game of the season series last week; a 104-99 come-from-behind victory at home.

    FUN FACT: Doncic has led the Mavericks in scoring in all seven games and is fresh off a season-best 33 points. 

    ODDS: The Mavs are 1.5-point favorites over the Spurs.

    LOOK: Dallas Unveils New ‘City Edition’ Uniform

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (4-3) at SAN ANTONIO SPURS (2-5)

    WHEN: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    NEXT: Back to Dallas with two days off! The Mavs host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

    FINAL WORD: Doncic on surpassing Kidd in the Mavs' record books: 

    “I just got to be aggressive every game. It’s tough. There’s so many games, but I’ve got to be more and more aggressive. I think that’s something I’m doing more and more, and that’s what I’ve got to do."

