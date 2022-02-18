Celebrity Game Lineups: Luka Doncic NBA All-Star Tracker

DallasBasketball.com keeps you up-to-date on everything happening with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and all other events happening on NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.

“I need some rest, man,” said a smiling Doncic after he torched the New Orleans Pelicans to the tune of 49 points in the final game before the much-needed break.

Doncic will play in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night as a reserve, but other than that, he doesn’t have much else to do other than rest for a full week. That’s a big plus for a Mavs team closing in on the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standing.

Aside from Doncic’s updates, DallasBasketball.com will also be keeping you up-to-date on all other All-Star events throughout the weekend, including the Celebrity and Rising Stars games on Friday, the Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest on Saturday, and finally, the actually All-Star game itself on Sunday.

So kick back, relax, and let’s have some star-studded fun together this weekend!

FEB 18 NBA ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME LINEUPS

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be the first event of All-Star Weekend. It will tip-off at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The two teams will be coached by NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins.

Team Walton features: Jimmie Allen, Brittney Elena, Machine Gun Kelly, Dearica Hamby, Noah Carlock, Nyjah Huston, Matt James, Quavo, Ranveer Singh and Alex Toussaint.

Team Wilkins features: Anuel AA, Mayor Justin Bibb, Kane Brown, Myles Garrett, Booby Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Harlow, Crissa Jackson, Anjali Ranadivé and Gianmarco Tamberi

Following shortly after that event, the Clorox Rising Stars Challenge will tip-off at 8 p.m. central time on TNT.

