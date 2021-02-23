Angry vs. Angry: Dallas Mavs vs. Boston Celtics GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an 'angry' win over the Memphis Grizzlies, showcasing their improved defense. The Mavericks will now host the Boston Celtics on national television for the second part of a back-to-back. In their last game, the Celtics lost a significant 24-point lead, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime... a defeat that Dallas coach Rick Carlisle says will also induce 'anger'.

"(The Celtics) are an angry team. They lost a pretty substantial lead in New Orleans so we will get their best game and it will be another good test for us,” Carlisle said.

The potential for fireworks is ever-present with Mavs star Luka Doncic vs. Boston's talented young players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics have beaten the Mavs in seven of the last eight matchups, including the last three-straight games.

In the competitive Western Conference, Dallas is one win away from .500, sitting at ninth behind the Golden State Warriors (16-15).

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 3-points and the total over/under is 230.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Celtics are 0-4 against-the-spread in their last 4 road games. The Mavericks are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 home games and 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games overall. The over is 7-1 in Mavericks last 8 overall.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (14-15) VS. BOSTON CELTICS (15-15)

WHEN: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: “After the win, we’re all feeling good," said Josh Richardson. "I think that we can hopefully put some wins together going forward. Throughout the whole storm, throughout everything we’re really just trying to make sure all our families were good first of all, everybody at home. I think the team, (and) organization, did a good job taking care of us and making sure everything was smooth. Then on the court we were really going at each other a lot and I think that helped us.”