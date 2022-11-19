NOV 19 LUKA 'DAWK-ITCH'?? Dear ESPN,

You are the Worldwide Leader.

You have a multi-zillion-dollar partnership with the NBA.

Sports fans young and old look to you for information, intelligence and guidance.

It's time your on-air hosts figure out how to pronounce a name that has for half-a-decade been on the lips of "sports fans young and old'' - most of whom know how to say the words "Luka Doncic.''

It's not "Dawk-itch,” and while these sort of stumbles were barely acceptable and maybe even sort of cute five years ago, when the Dallas Mavericks rookie burst onto the scene and almost immediately became a perennial MVP candidate, there really should not be a commentator in your stable of professional broadcasters who should be asked to fake his or her way through a Doncic-related segment, as we just painfully watched Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo did.

ESPN, the "Dawk-itch'' solution is a simple one: Either implore your commentators to be professionals, or leave it to the professionals.

Sincerely (and really sincerely, get your shit together), DallasBasketball.com.

NOV 18 HAWKS OPEN TO TRADING COLLINS?

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks are listening to trade proposals for versatile big man John Collins as the NBA trade season starts to heat up.

“The Hawks don’t have an imminent deal in place involving Collins, those sources say, and executives around the league believe a potential deal will be weeks and potentially months in the making ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline,” writes Charania.

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Collins in the past, so could that be the case again this season? We supposed that depends on where Dallas is in its Christian Wood journey later in the year. Wood has proven that he can be an effective player when given enough opportunity, but if the Mavs don’t think they’ll be able to retain him long-term, perhaps they try to make a play for Collins, who is under contract for three more seasons after this one. In theory, a trade package of Wood and Reggie Bullock for Collins would make sense.

NOV 17 JOKIC, MURRAY OUT VS. MAVS ON FRIDAY

The Mavs already knew they'd likely not see Nikola Jokic when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night due to him being in the league's health and safety protocols. Not only will Jokic miss the game, but it was announced on Thursday that Jamal Murray will also be out. The Mavs and Nuggets play again on Sunday at American Airlines Center, so we'll see if anything changes with their availability between now and then.

Although this might seem like Dallas catching a break, the Mavs have underperformed against undermanned teams all season so far, so it won't be a walk in the park. After taking off one game due to rest, Luka Doncic should be back and ready to roll for the weekend's mini series with Denver.

NOV 17 KYRIE SET TO MAKE RETURN FOR BROOKLYN

After missing eight consecutive games for posting antisemitic material on social media, Kyrie Irving is set to make his return to the Brooklyn Nets as early as Sunday, according to a report from Shams Charania. Irving is "expected to be cleared to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies."

Also stated in the report: "Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with."

Irving might be coming back for Brooklyn, but is the clock on his Nets' tenure ticking? Unless the Nets plan on giving Irving a contract extension, they might be better served trying to find a trade partner for him before the February deadline.

NOV 16 MAVS FALL TO ROCKETS WITHOUT LUKA

The Mavs fell to 8-6 on the season on Wednesday night when they lost to the 3-12 Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center, 101-92. Yes, Dallas was without MVP candidate Luka Doncic, who leads the league in scoring. Yes, Dallas was on the second night of a back-to-back coming off a 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers the night before.

And yet ... the Mavs still found a way to lose in the most disappointing fashion possible. Dallas Basketball Editor-In-Chief Dalton Trigg broke down the game and other NBA action on the Mavs Step Back Podcast:

NOV 10 PICKLEBALL MERGER Major League Pickleball and the Professional Pickleball Association Tour’s VIBE Pickleball League are merging to form a "global, co-ed, team-based league,'' with some huge sports celebrities involved.

Among them: Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who started up as an owner with VIBE, and LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Tom Brady, who started up as owners in MLP.

Pickleball is, as you may know, just about the hottest new thing going in sports ... as just confirmed, in a sense, by the investments from the likes of the aforementioned.

NOV 8 MAVS-MAGIC TIPOFF TIME CHANGED

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. CST.

The Mavs will be without Christian Wood (left knee sprain) for their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. He was added to Dallas' injury report after sustaining a left knee sprain during the team's 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was also added to the injury report after suffering a left hip strain against the Nets. His injury was far more obvious than Wood's given that Hardaway was unable to return to action and there was a stoppage in play.

NOV 7 LATEST ON NBA RUMORS WITH NETS, LAKERS

According to a report from LJ Ellis of SpursTalk, the Los Angeles Lakers might be zeroing in on the San Antonio Spurs as Russell Westbrook's trade destination.

“According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook,” wrote Ellis. “However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players.”

Ellis goes on to say that the Spurs would likely buyout Westbrook's contract if a trade happened. Would the Dallas Mavericks potentially be interested in adding Westbrook via trade or buyout? Dallas Basketball's Dalton Trigg discussed that scenario on today's Mavs Step Back Podcast.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets gave Kyrie Irving an extensive list of "remedial measures" to accomplish before the team will consider reinstating him. According to our buddy and NBA reporter Marc Stein, this could all lead to Irving being released by the Nets before it's said and done.

There is growing pessimism in various corners of the league that Kyrie Irving will ever play for the Nets again," writes Stein in his newsletter. "There is a feeling among some close to the process, I'm told, that the list was crafted with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release."

NOV 5 MAVS STREAKING; WRIGHT SHINES FOR LEGENDS

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling 111-110 win at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Luka Doncic became just the second player in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain to start a season with eight consecutive scoring 30+ points. Doncic finished the night with 35 points on just 15 shot attempts in 37 minutes. His magical night showcased multiple tough shots, including a running hook-shot that he gave us a glimpse of during EuroBasket play for Slovenia over the summer.

After starting the season 1-2, the Mavs have now won four out of their last five games and three in a row. They'll look to make it four consecutive wins against the dysfunctional Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at AAC.

Meanwhile, Mavs' rookie Jaden Hardy and two-way contract player McKinley Wright IV had themselves a night as well for the Texas Legends. Against the Austin Spurs, Hardy, who was on a G League assignment last night, finished with 23 points on 7-17 shooting. Wright was able to get into the paint at will and ended up with 29 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 120-113 season-opening win. He shot 10-18 from the field.

NOV 4 NBA THURSDAY NIGHT RECAP + FRIDAY SLATE PREVIEW

Dalton Trigg is back with another episode of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back to recap all the action from Thursday night’s as well as look ahead to what’s in store for Friday night.

The defending-champion Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, dropping their record to 3-6 on the young season. The Magic are a young and talented team, as the Dallas Mavericks found out on Sunday when they had to grind out a 114-105 win, but giving up 130 point to them as Golden State did seems egregious.

Listen here for the recap of that game, Nikola Jokic joining Luka Doncic as the second NBA player to be mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain this week, a preview of the Mavs’ matchup with the red-hot Toronto Raptors, the Brooklyn Nets suspending Kyrie Irving and much more!

NOV 3 CUBAN'S AN OWNER!

The VIBE Pickleball League is announcing it is launching and the league has its first team owner: Dallas Mavericks billionaire boss Mark Cuban.

“Just like millions of other Americans, I’ve been following pickleball over the past few years, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to invest in the fastest growing game in the country,” Cuban said in a statement. “VIBE presents an unparalleled opportunity to launch a new pro league that will feature the best-of-the-best in a highly competitive setting. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The VIBE Pickleball League will apparently have national TV contracts, all part of the growing phenomenon of the tennis-like sport.

NOV 3 NBA WEDNESDAY NIGHT RECAP

The NBA was busy on Wednesday night, as 11 games took place. Luka Doncic joined Wilt Chamberlain in rare scoring history to start a season as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 103-100 at American Airlines Center. Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 41 points to help Doncic out.

Meanwhile, don’t look now, but LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are streaking, as they’ve now won two games in a row after Wednesday’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Matt Ryan played the hero role at the end of regulation, as he hit an off-balanced 3-pointer from the corner to send the game into OT.

Listen to today’s episode of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back as Dalton Trigg recaps those two games, plus the other nine that took place:

NOV 2 RECAP OF TUESDAY NIGHT’S NBA SLATE

Dalton Trigg recaps the NBA’s Tuesday night slate, which includes the continued struggles of the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Fresh off of parting ways with coach Steve Nash, the Nets fell apart in the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bull as Zach LaVine dominated. The defending-champion Warriors fell to 3-5 on the season and 0-4 on the road in a loss to the Miami Heat.

Those two games and all of the rest are covered right here:

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com all day Wednesday for gameday coverage as the Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on the Utah Jazz.

NOV 1 NBA ROUNDUP; LOOK AHEAD TO MAVS-JAZZ

Dalton Trigg breaks down all the action that took place in the NBA last night on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Topics include the surging Utah Jazz blew out the Memphis Grizzlies, Trae Young had a game to forget in the Atlanta Hawks’ blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the young Detroit Pistons to remain unbeaten, and much, much more!

Listen to the entire Monday night slate roundup, plus a look ahead to the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Jazz on Wednesday, right here:

OCT 29 MCGEE COULD GET THE NIGHT OFF; POWELL STARTING OVER WOOD?

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are considering giving starting center the night off against the Oklahoma City Thunder since it's the first night of a back-to-back. If that's the case, one would assume that Christian Wood, who has been stellar for Dallas so far this season, would get the call to start on Saturday night, but it looks like that might not be the case.

"(The) Mavericks are considering starting Dwight Powell at center vs. OKC tonight and giving JaVale McGee a night of rest, sources said. Plan at this point is for Christian Wood to remain in sixth man role where he has thrived," MacMahon tweeted.

Through four games, Wood is averaging 21 points and eight rebounds in under 26 minutes per game. Even if the Mavs want to keep him in his bench role to better balance out scoring across the board, coach Jason Kidd should consider upping Wood's minutes into the 30-minute range. That's only a four-minute difference, but it could've been the difference in the Mavs' two-point losses to the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

OCT 28 MAVS WILL HONOR LONGTIME FORMER EXECUTIVE KEITH GRANT

When the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at American Airlines Center, former executive Keith Grant will be honored.

“Keith Grant is an original Dallas Maverick and has been the backbone and heart of our organization for 42 years,” said Mavs owner Mark Cuban. “He is an absolute legend and we are excited to honor him on Sunday.”

Grant spent 42 years with the Mavs in several roles. He started out in the scouting department in the 80s and early 90s, then in 1996, he became the vice president of basketball operations. Grant was also the assistant general manager from 1998 until he recently retired.

OCT 27 DSJ WAS LEANING TOWARD NFL?

As the Dallas Mavericks struggle to find an adequate third ballhandler, Dennis Smith Jr. — who would’ve immediately signed with the Mavs in the offseason if he’d been offered a contract — is thriving with the Charlotte Hornets so far this season. Through four games, Smith is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.

If Smith hadn’t received another NBA opportunity over the offseason, his next stop would’ve been trying out for the NFL.

“I told my previous agent, ‘I’m not going overseas,’” said Smith. “If shit don’t work out, I’m just going to the NFL. I was dead-ass serious. I put on a lot of weight. I was going to try.

“People were just trying to write me off. I know I’m young. I’ve got time. I’m confident in myself.”

Despite our best efforts to open the Mavs’ eyes to the potential success a DSJ-to-Dallas reunion would’ve been, they chose to pass. Nothing against Facu Campazzo, but adding a taller, more athletic, two-way point guard who is only 24 years old, is friends with Luka Doncic, and is on-the-record less than two months ago saying he preferred coming back to the Mavs … would’ve likely been the better move.

Alas, things happened the way they did, and we’re happy to see Smith thriving in his home state.

OCT 24 PELS BANGED UP VS. MAVS

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans play on Tuesday night in what was supposed to be a potentially high-powered instant classic. Although that could still be the case, the matchup is losing some of its juice due to injuries.

On Monday, the Pelicans announced that star forward Brandon Ingram has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and won’t play against the Mavs. Ingram suffered his injury in a home loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Zion Williamson and Herb Jones were also hobbled in the game against the Jazz. Williamson (hip/back contusion) and Jones (hyperextended knee) are both listed as questionable for the game against Dallas.

We’ll see how it all plays out, but right now, it’s looking like our chances of seeing Luka Doncic vs. Zion for the third time ever is in jeopardy.

OCT 23 'DAME TIME' STRIKES IN LOS ANGELES

For anyone thinking Damian Lillard was going to take a step back in relevancy this season ... think again.

On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers went into Los Angeles and defeated LeBron James' Lakers 106-104 after Lillard hit a clutch, go-ahead shot with just 13 seconds left. Lillard finished with 41 points on the night.

The Blazers are one of the NBA's biggest surprises so far, as they've started the year 3-0. The Lakers, on the other hand, are even more disappointing as anyone could've predicted after an 0-3 start – and many already predicted them to be bad.

Is James regretting his decision to sign a contract extension before the season began? Will things get bad enough in Laker Land to force GM Rob Pelinka to make major moves before his self-mandated 20-game waiting period? As the Lakers keep losing, the pressure keeps mounting.

