Bank Shot: Mavs To Announce New Uniform Sponsor Today

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - A few days ago, DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg visited with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and among the subjects broached in the visit was the concept of a new uniform sponsor.

A source then told DBcom that the sponsor to replace the departed "5Miles'' is a bank. Shortly thereafter came a news report along those lines ... 

And now comes the announcement of a Friday evening press conference to be staged before tonight's visit from the Blazers.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban and CEO Cynt Marshall will be at the podium to make the sponsorship announcement at 6:30, just before coach Rick Carlisle's usual 6:45 media session.

Brad Townsend suggests that the arrangement will be top-five in the NBA in terms of how lucrative it will be for the Mavs, who are among the clubs that have worn the sponsorship shoulder patch since 2017, when the NBA began a program that figured to add $100 million in revenue to the league's coffers.

The 5Miles deal was reportedly worth $5 million annually to the Mavs, with both parties agreeing to end the arrangement last summer, at which time Cuban said, “As the NBA continues to evolve into a global phenomenon, we look forward to finding a partner that can put the Mavs at the forefront.”

Luka Doncic Records 20th-Career Triple-Double as Mavs Defeat 'Regretful' Kings, 127-123

Dalton Trigg

Hawks' Trae Young Says 'It's To Early' to Think Mavs' Luka Doncic Is Better (But It's Not)

Mike Fisher

When Will Cuban and the Mavs Retire Dirk Nowitzki's Jersey? (And What About The Statue?)

Mike Fisher

Will Mavs' Porzingis - With His 'Draymond-Like Impact' - Play Tonight at Kings?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Start Road Trip With Easy Win Over Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks got their West Coast back-to-back road trip off to the right start on Tuesday, defeating the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center behind a balanced team effort

Matt Galatzan

Mavs Trade Rumors: What Coveted Covington Says About A Minnesota Swap

Mike Fisher

Mavs at Golden State GAMEDAY: It's 'KP Watch' as Dallas Hopes To Be 'Road Warriors'

Mike Fisher

Aching, Injury-Riddled Mavs Still Lack Consistency After Uneven Homestand

Reese Konkle

Mavs Monday Donuts: Dallas Hits the Road in Search of Perspective (And A Couple of Wins)

Can the Dallas Mavericks use their road success to get back on track in terms of NBA Contention?

Steven Kilpatrick

Skip Bayless Targets His Bogus Look-at-Me Hatred at Young Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

