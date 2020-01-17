Bank Shot: Mavs To Announce New Uniform Sponsor Today

DALLAS - A few days ago, DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg visited with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and among the subjects broached in the visit was the concept of a new uniform sponsor.

A source then told DBcom that the sponsor to replace the departed "5Miles'' is a bank. Shortly thereafter came a news report along those lines ...

And now comes the announcement of a Friday evening press conference to be staged before tonight's visit from the Blazers.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban and CEO Cynt Marshall will be at the podium to make the sponsorship announcement at 6:30, just before coach Rick Carlisle's usual 6:45 media session.

Brad Townsend suggests that the arrangement will be top-five in the NBA in terms of how lucrative it will be for the Mavs, who are among the clubs that have worn the sponsorship shoulder patch since 2017, when the NBA began a program that figured to add $100 million in revenue to the league's coffers.

The 5Miles deal was reportedly worth $5 million annually to the Mavs, with both parties agreeing to end the arrangement last summer, at which time Cuban said, “As the NBA continues to evolve into a global phenomenon, we look forward to finding a partner that can put the Mavs at the forefront.”