Skip to main content

Ben Gordon, Mavs Ex G-Leaguer, Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son

Ben Gordon has been open about his battles with mental illness, and the former Mavs G-Leaguer is in trouble again.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DALLAS - Ben Gordon, the former Dallas Mavs G-League player at at one time the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year while with the Chicago Bulls, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday after he allegedly struck his child, according to multiple reports.

Gordon was arrested after he hit his 10-year-old son in the Queens airport, and among the apparent charges come one for resisting arrest, as the 39-year-old former standout allegedly caused injuries to officers trying to deal with the conflict, according to the New York Post.

The former NBA shooting guard could have other impending charges as the situation - which included the child being escorted by another family member to the hospital to be treated - continues to be investigated.

Gordon has dealt with legal issues and with mental health issues during his time in the spotlight. One case featured a judge ordering him to undergo psychiatric treatment after a woman called police complaining that he had locked the two of them inside his New York area business office.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Steph
Play

Mavs’ Luka Doncic Ranked as Best NBA Guard Ahead of Steph Curry, Ja Morant

Bleacher Report ranked the NBA’s top 25 guards, and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic topped the list ahead of Steph Curry, Ja Morant, Trae Young and many others.

By Dalton Trigg
Josh Green
Play

Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green

Now that the Dallas Mavericks have officially exercised the fourth-year option on Josh Green’s contract, he will be able to play two more seasons before being a restricted free agent. Will this year be his breakout year?

By Dalton Trigg
Jason Kidd, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith
Play

Mavs Lineup Combinations Remain Fluid Entering Season

After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, the Dallas Mavericks' lineup choices remain fluid and open to experimentation.

By Grant Afseth

Gordon has been open about his battles with mental illness, having written about the subject for The Players' Tribune, including a mention of a suicide attempt.

During his 11-year career, Gordon was a standout player at a few stops, starting with his work with the Bulls, and including time in Orlando, after having been the third overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of the University of Connecticut, where the UK native helped the Huskies and won a national championship. By 2016, at 33, he gave it one more go, playing 25 games with the Texas Legends of the G League, the Mavs' Frisco-based minor-league squad.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

Luka Steph
News

Mavs’ Luka Doncic Ranked as Best NBA Guard Ahead of Steph Curry, Ja Morant

By Dalton Trigg
Josh Green
News

Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green

By Dalton Trigg
Jason Kidd, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith
News

Mavs Lineup Combinations Remain Fluid Entering Season

By Grant Afseth
Dinwiddie
News

Spencer Dinwiddie Will Still Start; Also Lead Mavs' Bench Unit At Times, Says Coach Jason Kidd

By Dalton Trigg
draymond green
News

Puncher's Chance: Should Mavs Attempt Trade for Warriors' Draymond Green?

By Dalton Trigg
EF458AFE-6300-45AC-894B-58B8992E6310
News

No. 1 Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama's Connection with Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki

By Dalton Trigg
5171881F-A77E-478F-8A69-8F709020494F
News

JaVale McGee on Being Mavs’ Starting Center: ‘This is Why I Came Here’

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic in MVP Form Entering 2022-23 Season

By Grant Afseth