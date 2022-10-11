Ben Gordon, Mavs Ex G-Leaguer, Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son

DALLAS - Ben Gordon, the former Dallas Mavs G-League player at at one time the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year while with the Chicago Bulls, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday after he allegedly struck his child, according to multiple reports.

Gordon was arrested after he hit his 10-year-old son in the Queens airport, and among the apparent charges come one for resisting arrest, as the 39-year-old former standout allegedly caused injuries to officers trying to deal with the conflict, according to the New York Post.

The former NBA shooting guard could have other impending charges as the situation - which included the child being escorted by another family member to the hospital to be treated - continues to be investigated.

Gordon has dealt with legal issues and with mental health issues during his time in the spotlight. One case featured a judge ordering him to undergo psychiatric treatment after a woman called police complaining that he had locked the two of them inside his New York area business office.

Gordon has been open about his battles with mental illness, having written about the subject for The Players' Tribune, including a mention of a suicide attempt.

During his 11-year career, Gordon was a standout player at a few stops, starting with his work with the Bulls, and including time in Orlando, after having been the third overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of the University of Connecticut, where the UK native helped the Huskies and won a national championship. By 2016, at 33, he gave it one more go, playing 25 games with the Texas Legends of the G League, the Mavs' Frisco-based minor-league squad.

