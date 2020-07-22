Dallas Basketball
Betting On The Mavs? NBA Restart Offers Intriguing Wagers

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - During one point of the COVID-19 induced sports hiatus, I found myself watching the televised Cornhole championships on a Saturday. I tuned into the broadcast, learned every detail about the strategy and the storylines between the teams and players. I leapt up off my couch to cheer as my favorite team took home the trophy…

Then it hit me. No offense to Cornhole, but I need basketball in my life.

Lucky for me, the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season is almost here … plus plenty of intriguing lines if you want to place your bets.

The Orlando ‘bubble’ is a so-far great success, reporting zero positive Coronavirus cases from its campus at Walt Disney World. The seventh-seeded Dallas Mavs (40-27) have eight regular-season games to attempt to better their slot and avoid the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in their fight for the NBA crown.

With their magic number down to two to clinch a playoff berth, the Mavs win total line is set at over/under 4.5 wins.

If wagers are your thing, here are some more interesting ones. 

Odds can be found here.

Will the NBA ban players from social media inside bubble?
Yes +800
No -2500

Will any NBA player violate bubble guidelines?
Yes -500
No +300

Will any NBA player be removed from bubble due to violations?
Yes +170
No -250

Will NBA team be removed from bubble due to COVID concerns?
Yes +900
No -3000

Will any NBA player test positive for COVID?
Yes -240
No +165

Will the NBA regular season restart begin on time?
Yes -350
No +225

Will the NBA restart season and playoff finish?
Yes -250
No +170

The Mavericks’ first official game of the NBA restart is July 31 vs. The Rockets at 8 p.m. CT. They'll scrimmage on NBA TV on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT against the Lakers. No, I don't have a "bet'' for that outing ... except that I bet a lot of us will be watching.

