Betting On The Mavs? NBA Restart Offers Intriguing Wagers

DALLAS - During one point of the COVID-19 induced sports hiatus, I found myself watching the televised Cornhole championships on a Saturday. I tuned into the broadcast, learned every detail about the strategy and the storylines between the teams and players. I leapt up off my couch to cheer as my favorite team took home the trophy…

Then it hit me. No offense to Cornhole, but I need basketball in my life.

Lucky for me, the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season is almost here … plus plenty of intriguing lines if you want to place your bets.

The Orlando ‘bubble’ is a so-far great success, reporting zero positive Coronavirus cases from its campus at Walt Disney World. The seventh-seeded Dallas Mavs (40-27) have eight regular-season games to attempt to better their slot and avoid the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in their fight for the NBA crown.

With their magic number down to two to clinch a playoff berth, the Mavs win total line is set at over/under 4.5 wins.

If wagers are your thing, here are some more interesting ones.

Odds can be found here.



Will the NBA ban players from social media inside bubble?

Yes +800

No -2500



Will any NBA player violate bubble guidelines?

Yes -500

No +300



Will any NBA player be removed from bubble due to violations?

Yes +170

No -250



Will NBA team be removed from bubble due to COVID concerns?

Yes +900

No -3000



Will any NBA player test positive for COVID?

Yes -240

No +165



Will the NBA regular season restart begin on time?

Yes -350

No +225



Will the NBA restart season and playoff finish?

Yes -250

No +170

The Mavericks’ first official game of the NBA restart is July 31 vs. The Rockets at 8 p.m. CT. They'll scrimmage on NBA TV on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT against the Lakers. No, I don't have a "bet'' for that outing ... except that I bet a lot of us will be watching.