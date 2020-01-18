Blazers Lillard Says Luka Doncic of Mavs is 'Arguably The MVP'

DALLAS - Night by night, the votes are being tallied ... and the voters are increasingly open to the reality of the brilliance of Luka Doncic - to the point Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, a star in his own right, is stumping for Luka.

After the Dallas Mavericks sensation scored 35 points in a win over Portland on Friday at the AAC, Lillard offered up a postgame opinion that Doncic is “arguably” deserving of being the MVP of the NBA, Dame's reasoning being that “his team is winning and he is dominating game after game.”

Lillard detailed all the ways that Doncic is dominating, some of which shows up in the boxscore, as was the case Friday, when the 20-year-old Slovenian totaled 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting a career-best 8-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Just when you thought Luka couldn't be better than he was, say, against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, when he scored 25 points to go along with 17 assists and 15 rebounds. ... he's even better.

There are great arguments for others, of course, including Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” is at 30.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists and his is the top team in the NBA. But Luka has led a complete turnaround for contending Dallas, and Dame's remarks solidify him even more in the conversation ... a conversation that gets more compelling night after night.