Boban's Big Hands Star In New Commercial: Mavs vs. Celtics GAMEDAY

The Mavs look to close out March with a win at Boston vs. a Celtics team also looking to hold onto their playoff spot.

March is coming to a close and it is crunch time for the Dallas Mavericks... But they aren't the only one jockeying for NBA playoffs positioning. The Mavs look to close out March with a win at Boston vs. a Celtics team also looking to hold onto their playoff spot. The star-studded battle is on national television Wednesday night.

Speaking of TV and stars... I think I know what Mavs' fans new favorite commercial is.

INJURY REPORT: The injury report is important in this one, as the Celtics could have Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford back, both are listed as questionable on the most recent report.

For the Mavs, Willie Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols) is out; JJ Redick (right heel soreness) is out.

FLASHBACK: The Mavs are looking for a season-sweep of the Celtics after a very memorable last matchup on February 23rd. Luka Doncic hit back-to-back late-game go-ahead 3-pointers (including the game-winning triple with 0.1 seconds remaining) in the Dallas' 110-107 win at the American Airlines Center. The star guard became the second player over the last 25 seasons to make multiple go-ahead 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds of a game, joining Dan Dickau.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 1-point favorites over the Celtics, and the total over/under is 224.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The under is 12-5 in Dallas' last 17 games overall. The under is 4-0 in Celtics last 4 home games. The Mavericks are 8-3 ATS in the last 11 meetings in Boston.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (24-21) at Boston Celtics (23-24)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA Leaguepass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM