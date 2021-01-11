BREAKING: COVID Forces Mavs Shutdown, But Game On Monday?

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Saturday said all involved "have got to remain calm'' as it relates to a growing COVID concern within the team. But a day later, the concern has increased, and the Mavs have shut down their facility.

Maxi Kleber is the latest name involved, and due to NBA “health and safety” protocols, the team HQ is closed. A trio of other Mavs were already dealing with COVID issues, causing Carlisle to say, “We’re all dealing with a vast set of circumstances, so we’ve got to remain calm, and we’ve always got to have a plan for adversity. We’ve been expecting that this sort of thing was certainly a realistic possibility, and now we’re dealing with it.”

But the next step of "dealing''? Kleber played in the Saturday night win at the AAC over Orlando. ... and obviously came in contact with virtually everybody involved with the team. That could cause an expanded approach when it comes to "health and safety,'' including more positive tests and the possibility of a shutdown that extends into Monday, when Dallas has a another home game scheduled against New Orleans.

ESPN is now reporting that Dallas has no additional players with positive tests, which could mean “game on” at the AAC.

Already involved in COVID testing were Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson; that trio was left in Denver earlier this week due to the issue.

The Mavericks were not scheduled to practice on Sunday. Now it’s not clear when they will be able to re-open their training facility.