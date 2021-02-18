BREAKING: Dallas Mavs at Houston Rockets Postponed

DALLAS - Officially, the Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to government shutdown of Toyota Center because of severe weather conditions in Houston.

The National Basketball Association announced the game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Mavs have not played since Sunday when they suffered a 121-118 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Valentine's Day in Dallas. Since then, a wicked storm has created severe conditions in Texas including a historic freeze and a power-shortage crisis.

On Tuesday morning, the Dallas Mavericks first decided to cancel media availability at practice due to a power outage at the team's downtown workout facility.

Shortly thereafter came word that Dallas' next home game at the American Airlines Center, scheduled for Wednesday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons, was also being shut down due to an order from Texas governor Greg Abbott.

A "state of emergency'' has been declared in response to the severe weather that has impacted all activities, and even safety, in DFW.

The team was able to practice on Wednesday, afterwards coach Rick Carlisle said, “To me, the important thing is to work through all of it... Always hoping for the best, but being ready for more surprises. It sure seems like somebody’s out there pulling the strings on some surprising things right now.”

Dallas' next game is vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at home at American Airlines Center on Monday Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Mavs will have eight days off in total since last playing a game.