BREAKING: Redick Reveals Timetable For Mavs Workout Debut

Mavs newcomer Redick is ready for a timetable of sorts. Which means he's almost ready to debut.

Last Thursday, when the Dallas Mavericks acquired J.J. Redick from the Pelicans in an NBA deadline trade, the team was careful to not put a timetable on the sharp-shooting guard's plan to play due to a bruised heel.

But now Redick is ready for a timetable. Which means he's almost ready to debut.

First, as relayed by our man Kevin Gray, comes Redick on his podcast, saying he will join the Mavs on this road trip with what is apparently a plan to join the team's practice on Thursday. (The Mavs play at the Boston Celtics tonight and at the New York Knicks on Friday, so there is an opening in the travel schedule for a full workout.

Redick is rehabbing a heel injury that has kept him out of games since March 3. The Mavericks knew all about the injury - with trainer Casey Smith deeply involved in the pre-trade research and ultimately in the decision - and said last they did not have a timetable for Redick’s return.

Redick is not yet nailing down a date at which he will return to game action. His rehab is ongoing and his COVID testing is still in process as well.

But soon? Redick figures to be what Dallas coach Rick Carlisle sees him to be, "one of the great shooters in the history of our game.''

Oh, and what his former coach in New Orleans sees, too.

“He’s experienced, smart, tough and can shoot the ball,” Stan Van Gundy said. “Who wouldn’t want that, making a playoff run? ... “He’s going to be in the right place. And he’s a smart, tough guy. And he’s been in a lot of big games, so nothing’s going to bother him. He’ll help them a great deal.”

And that help, for Luka Doncic and company, is coming soon.

