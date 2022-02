BREAKING: Nets Trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons & Seth Curry

As the February 10 NBA trade deadline nears, keep up with all trade rumors, reports and speculation as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com Trade Tracker.

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all Mavs-related trade rumors, reports and speculation as the February 10 trade deadline approaches.

FEB 10 Nets Trade Harden to Sixers for Simmons

According to multiple reports, the Brooklyn Nets are trading superstar James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

This blockbuster trade had smoke all around it for the past 24-36 hours, and with Harden not planning to sign a contract extension with the Nets, Brooklyn did what it had to do in order to keep from losing Harden for nothing.

With just a little more than two hours remaining until the trade deadline buzzer, we'll see if any other teams can shakeup the NBA landscape. Will the Dallas Mavericks make a move?

FEB 10 Clippers Trying to Add Tim Hardaway Jr.?

According to yet another report by Action Network’s Matt Moore, the Los Angeles Clippers are "aggressively" pursuing a trade for Dallas Mavericks injured sixth-man Tim Hardaway Jr.

"THJ is the player the Mavericks have most aggressively shopped, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers both showing interest," says Moore. "Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is a big fan of THJ’s from his time in Dallas."

With reports of the Mavs looking for a stretch-four to pair with Porzingis, perhaps a deal involving Marcus Morris could make sense here. Despite all the bad blood between Morris and Luka Doncic in their previous postseason meetings, Morris would be an excellent fit with this Mavs roster. And as we've seen with Marquese Chriss this season, having mixups in the past doesn't matter once you're united on the same team.

FEB 10 Mavs Eyeing Dinwiddie?

According to the Action Network’s Matt Moore, the Mavs have talked with the Wizards about a potential trade for Spencer Dinwiddie.

“(The Mavs’)best asset currently is Tim Hardaway Jr. who is out indefinitely after a stress fracture in his foot, and who just signed a new deal,” says Moore. “THJ is the player the Mavericks have most aggressively shopped, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers both showing interest. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is a big fan of THJ’s from his time in Dallas.

“The Mavericks also discussed a deal with the Washington Wizards of Hardaway Jr. for Spencer Dinwiddie, but one source suggested that deal had not gone very far on either side.”

Both Hardaway Jr. and Dinwiddie have had rough seasons shooting the ball, but both players appear to be imperfect fits for their current teams as well. We’ll see if anything will come of this one with the trade deadline just four hours away.

FEB 10 LeBron Sick of Lakers?

LeBron James has a habit of speaking in a cryptic way. But NBA fans remember a few weeks ago when he said how much he liked the Lakers roster and that a trade is not warranted.

When asked about the Thursday trade deadline on Monday afternoon, though, LeBron offered a different answer.

“If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down,” LeBron said.

That does not have to be a "hint'' at a coming trade of Russell Westbrook or anybody else. But it is certain a "hint'' that the team, even with the presence of LeBron and Anthony Davis, is broken.

One reason in general to suspect the Lakers will try to be active ahead of this Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline? The Lakers are 26-30 and not in the West's top eight (Dallas is 32-23 and in the No. 5 slot) as they hobble away from an embarrassing loss to Portland on Wednesday - a Portland team that played without Dame Lillard after just trading C.J. McCollum.

"I'm tired as hell right now," James said. "I just want to get some wine and get up tomorrow. I feel good about what tomorrow has in store, and we'll see what happens. We'll see what happens as far as the deadline, but other than that, I'm kind of just focused on what we can do to be better."

Feb 9 Harden Trade to Philly Imminent?

With the NBA trade deadline less than 30 hours away, the rumors about the spiraling Brooklyn Nets potentially trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers continue to heat up.

“The sides are absolutely talking, absolutely negotiating," said Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s show Get Up.

"I can't tell you how much James Harden wants this," said Windhorst. “He is screaming in every way he possibly can 'I don't want to be here, get me out of here.' … That's what has spurred this into being: James Harden's basic feeling 'I don't want to be here anymore.'"

This is a situation the Dallas Mavericks should be monitoring, because if a deal happens, it could require multiple teams with a handful of players going in different directions.

Feb 9 Will the Indiana Pacers Flip Buddy Hield for Another Asset?

The Indiana Pacers traded for Buddy Hield on Tuesday, but it seems that they aren't done. According to HoopsHype Mike Scotto, the Pacers "are open to flipping Hield to another team before the deadline". Reportedly, the Mavs offered Tim Hardaway Jr. and a pick for Caris LeVert. Perhaps Dallas offers a similar package for Hield.

More on this particular idea coming to DallasBasketball.com soon. Stay tuned.

FEB 8 Kings Send Haliburton & Hield to Indiana for Sabonis

Aaccording to multiple reports, the Sacramento Kings have traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeramy Lamb.

As good as Sabonis is, this deal appears to be a steal for former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle and the Pacers. Although trading Sabonis could mean that Myles Turner could stay put in Indiana, this trade with the Kings could be reason to watch for what happens next with Pacers players Malcolm Brogdon and TJ Warren.

With Sabonis is Sacramento now, Richaun Holmes is another name to keep an eye on. Holmes and Harrison Barnes are the next Kings players who could be on the move next. For what it’s worth, the Mavs could use their T.P.E. to absorb Holmes while the Kings are in the giving mood.

FEB 8 Pelicans Finalizing Trade for McCollum

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a trade centered around CJ McCollum, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans were linked to Kyle Lowry during the summer and have sought a shot creator to add to their backcourt for quite some time. Now, they have McCollum to pair with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

FEB 6 Can Mavs Get Hield, Holmes & Kemba?

Our Dalton Trigg has an idea.

Knowing what we know about the three teams' situations, could Dallas engineer a three-way trade that we believe would be beneficial to all parties involved ... and that we believe bolsters the Mavs' supporting cast around Luka Doncic:

Mavs receive: Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes

Knicks receive: Jalen Brunson

Kings receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks' 2023 first-round pick acquired from the Mavs in the Kristaps Porzingis trade

That brings in Hield and Holmes. And one more move ... No Goran Dragic? Put their TPE (traded player exception) to use by adding more secondary playmaking and bench scoring:

Mavs receive: Kemba Walker

Knicks receive: Mavs' $10.9 TPE and protected future second-round pick

Read more details here on how this can work ... and the upsides and downside of it all.

Feb 4 Nets Looking to Trade James Harden?

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to acquire Brooklyn Net's guard James Harden before Thursday's trade deadline. Disgruntled 76ers guard Ben Simmons is likely on the move if Harden swaps teams. Last season, Simmons to Philadelphia rumors roared, despite the trade not coming to fruition.

The last time Harden asked for a trade, a multitude of teams joined the party. Considering the amount of salary being moved in such a trade, a three-team trade sounds reasonable. Will the Mavs throw their hat in the mix?

FEB 4 MAVS TRYING TO MAKE DEAL WITH KINGS?

Other than hypothetical trade scenarios and speculation, things have been pretty quiet for Dallas Mavericks since owner Mark Cuban told DallasBasketball.com that they want to keep Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith around long term.

That changed on Friday, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst let out an interesting tidbit on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“I hear the Mavs are calling the Kings,” said Windhorst. “They are (also) interested in Marcus Smart and John Collins, but it’s nothing I’d call Woj about (yet).”

Windhorst goes on to say that he doesn’t believe anything significant will happen for the Mavs at the deadline, but there’s always a chance since general manager Nico Harrison is apparently working the phones. Given Dallas’ roster needs, attempting a trade for both Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes would make a lot of sense.

JAN 30 RAPTORS LEVERAGE PLAY FOR DRAGIC?

According to a report from Toronto Star's Doug Smith on Sunday, the Raptors are receiving trade interest in 35-year-old point guard Goran Dragic, who was traded to Toronto last offseason in a sign-and-trade deal when Kyle Lowry decided to join the Miami Heat.

"According to multiple NBA sources, granted anonymity because nothing has been finalized, the Raptors are finding great interest in a myriad of differently structured deals for the veteran point guard and he is almost certain to be dealt near the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline," writes Smith.

Ever since Dragic was traded to Toronto, many have expected the Raptors or another team, if traded, to buy him out of his expiring $19 million expiring contract. At which point, it has also been expected that Dragic would eventually join Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

"No names were clear in conversations with sources here on the weekend but it is clear that, 10 days out from the deadline, general manager Bobby Webster and president/vice-chairman Masai Ujiri are being proactive in seeking deals," said Smith.

It is entirely possible that Dragic could be traded by the deadline, but this report is so vague that it leads us to believe it is simply a leverage attempt by Toronto. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for more updates as the trade deadline inches closer.

JAN 29 BLAZERS LOOKING TO PART WITH MCCOLLUM?

According to a report from Marc Stein, the emergence of Anfernee Simons in January has ignited "some of the loudest speculation yet in the Pacific Northwest that the Trail Blazers are finally ready to break up the (Damian) Lillard/CJ McCollum partnership."

Adding McCollum into the mix in Dallas would definitely be a step in the right direction of 'getting there' offensively. McCollum is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from deep on 8.1 attempts per game. Here are two trade scenarios, with one of them being a two-parter, to get McCollum in a Mavericks uniform.

JAN 27 KNICKS CALL MAVS; MYSTERY BRUNSON SUITOR?

Two members of the Mavericks' current regular starting lineup, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, are set to be unrestricted free agents in the offseason. Both players have seemingly played their way into big raises.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer and SNY's Ian Begley appeared in a live audio room on the Halftime app to discuss the latest trade talk around the league. When asked about Jalen Brunson's pending free agency and potential trade market, Begley stated the Knicks 'have at least touched base' with the Mavericks about Brunson.

Begley also mentioned there's at least one more team willing to make him an offer 'north of $20 million' in free agency.

JAN 27 COULD MAVS GET IN ON JOHN COLLINS TRADE?

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the asking price for John Collins is 'surprisingly' not as high as expected. The Atlanta Hawks are seeking a first-round pick and starting caliber player in return, but there's speculation they could actually net more in return.

It's already been reported in the past that Dallas has been 'trying to get into the mix' for Collins. That was also at a time when Myles Turner was still thought to be a potential trade target, too. The main concern, though, has been whether the Mavericks can appeal to the Hawks, of course.

JAN 26 PISTONS 'ADMIRE' BRUNSON; GRANT-TO-DALLAS POSSIBLE?

With the NBA trade deadline just two weeks away, though, the latest Mavs trade rumblings come from the HoopsHype Podcast featuring Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan.

"A lot of executives around the league expect either Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Brunson to possibly be on the move by the trade deadline, since it will be tough for Dallas to keep both those players going forward and avoid the luxury tax," says Scotto.

"I’ve heard Jalen Brunson has some admirers in Detroit. If Dallas is able to enter the mix for Jerami Grant and acquire him, don’t be surprised if either Brunson or Finney-Smith is involved in a trade package."