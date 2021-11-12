Can Mavs Stay Undefeated vs. Spurs? GAMEDAY

Dallas will aim for a repeat performance after defeating the Spurs 109-108 just over a week ago.

Is this déjà vu? The Dallas Mavericks on Friday are facing the San Antonio Spurs again. The Mavericks look to avoid back-to-back losses after dropping one Wednesday night in Chicago vs. the Bulls. Dallas has not registered back-to-back losses yet this season.

Dallas will aim for a repeat performance after defeating the Spurs 109-108 just over a week ago. This will be the third time the Mavs and Spurs face off within Dallas' first 12 games of the season. Dallas also won the first matchup; fighting back from down 20 points in the first quarter to record a 104-99 come-from-behind win at home.

Keep an eye out for Jalen Brunson, who registered a game-high 31 points in the Mavericks’ win last week. Brunson is averaging a team-high 25 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists per game against the Spurs this season. Also, Kristaps Porzingis is coming off his best statistical game of the season (22 points, 12 rebounds) in the Mavs' loss to the Bulls.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is out.

For San Antonio; Keita Bates-Diop (back) is questionable. Zach Collins (ankle); Jakob Poeltl (health and safety protocols) and Jock Landale (health and safety protocols) are out

FUN FACT: Eighteen of the last 22 meetings between the two teams have been decided by seven-or-fewer points.

ODDS: The Mavs are 3-point favorites over the Spurs.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (7-4) at SAN ANTONIO SPURS (4-7)

WHEN: Thursday, November 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m

LOCATION: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavs travel back to Dallas to host the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. CT on November 15.

FINAL WORD: "We can't just rely on Luka and wait on Luka."

-Coach Jason Kidd after the Mavs defeat in Chicago, in which Doncic totaled 20 points.