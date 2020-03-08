Can Kristaps Porzingis continue his excellence? Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Indiana Pacers

DALLAS - Riddled with injuries in the heat of the battle for NBA Playoff seeding, the Dallas Mavericks host the gritty Indiana Pacers in an early evening Sunday contest.

It’s the final outing of a five-game road trip for the Pacers, while the Mavs will be vying for a season-best fifth consecutive home victory.

Unicorn Sighting: Reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Kristaps Porzingis is playing lights-out. During his last five games, Porzingis is averaging 30 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per. This stunner stat line set a career-long streak of games with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds.

Last Time: The Mavs, without Luka Doncic, won the first matchup of the season against the Pacers. Kristaps Porzingis (38 points, 12 rebounds) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (25 points) had stellar games in the 112-103 victory in Indiana.

Injury update: A few key players to the Mavs and Pacers could be out or limited.

Mavs- Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) is out; Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) is out; Dorian Finney-Smith (right hip injury) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is questionable; Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery) is out.

Pacers- Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore right knee), T.J. Warren - questionable (sore left leg), Doug McDermott - doubtful (sore right big toe), Malcolm Brogdon - out (torn left rectus femoris), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn left ACL)

Home Cookin’: After months of being “road warriors”, the Mavs may have finally figured things out at their home arena, winning four in a row at American Airlines Center. Peculiarly, Dallas has a better road record (21-11) than home (18-14) this season, often dropping winnable-on-paper games at home.

The Pacers have won four of their last six road games. However, Indiana has lost three straight games in Dallas. Their last road win against the Mavericks came on March 12, 2016.

Flash Back: Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle had 181 wins as Pacers head coach from 2003-07. Current Pacers head coach Nate McMillan is five wins from tying Carlisle for third place in NBA franchise history.

Game Time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (39-25, 7th in the West, Pacers (38-25, 5th in the East)

Betting line: Dallas is an 6.5-point favorite with a 219 game total over/under.