Can Mavs Upset Jazz on National Stage? GAMEDAY

Can Mavs Upset Jazz on National Stage?

Luka Doncic will have to dazzle to try to snap the Mavs' three-game losing streak.
In a late Friday night game on the national stage, the Dallas Mavericks look to upset the Utah Jazz in their second matchup in three nights in Utah. A Dallas win would end Utah's 10-game winning streak. The 14-4 Jazz have the best record in the league 

The Jazz may be without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell again, as he is listed as "questionable" on their injury report. Mitchell and Derrick Favors (back) both missed Wednesday’s game. 

The Mavs needed reinforcements, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson (who were out for a time due to COVID-19 protocols) are available again, as they were in Wednesday's loss at Utah, and hopefully will be more back into the swing of things. Maxi Kleber (Health and Safety Protocols) is the only Mav on the injury report. 

Round 1 of this "doubleheader'' went to the Jazz on Wednesday, as they beat the Mavs 116-104, after Dallas' slow start put them at a 21-point halftime deficit. Utah also bullied Dallas on the boards, winning the rebound battle 60-44.

Surely, Luka Doncic will have to dazzle to try to snap the Mavs' three-game losing streak. 

HARDAWAY JR. VS. UTAH:  In his last three games vs. the Jazz, Tim Hardaway Jr. has dominated, averaging 26.3 points on 67.4 percent shooting  and 54.5 percent from three. 

ODDS: Mavs are 4-point underdogs. The over/under is 220.5 points.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (8-10) at Utah Jazz (14-4)

WHEN: Friday, January 30, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CT 

LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV/RADIO:  ESPN, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD Following Wednesday's loss, Kristaps Porzingis on team chemistry:

“We don’t have that chemistry yet that we’re looking for… We don’t have our roles clear. We’re just kind of out there playing. We’re a talented group, but until we have everybody playing together and having also some time off the court I think we won’t have that chemistry.”

