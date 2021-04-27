Can the Mavs Contain Warriors' Fireworks? GAMEDAY

The Mavs look to bounce back in a late, nationally broadcasted game vs. the Warriors.

The Dallas Mavericks play the second night of a back-to-back in Golden State vs. a Warriors team lead by Stephen Curry's fireworks.

The Warriors have won seven out of their last nine games and enters tonight’s contest following Sunday’s 117-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Steph Curry is averaging an outstanding 38.1 points per game in April.

The Mavs suffered a disappointing loss in Sacramento on Monday night, in which the starting lineup was severely depleted; without Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber, Josh Richardson and J.J. Redick. Luka Doncic played hurt, but couldn’t do quite enough against Sacramento.

“I don’t know who’s playing (Tuesday),'' Coach Rick Carlisle snapped after the game. "Don’t ask. Don’t anybody ask. Don’t ask. I’m tired of all that stuff.''

WILD, WILD WEST STANDINGS: The Mavs are trying to fend off Portland and Memphis for the six spot in the Western Conference and a guaranteed NBA playoff berth. The Mavs are now 2.5 games away from the fifth spot with just 12 games left in the regular season.

Golden State is in a close race to for the No. 8 seed. The Warriors are currently in the 10 spot, a half-a-game behind both the No. 8-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and the No. 9-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

COMING SOON: The Mavs' three-game road trip concludes Thursday night in Detroit before the returning home to host the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 1-point favorites to the Warriors, and the total over/under is TBD.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (33-27) AT GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (31-30)

WHEN: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV/RADIO: TNT, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: "We've got a quick turnaround,'' Carlisle said, "and a tough game (Tuesday).''