Can The Mavs Upset the Hot Nets? GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks' road trip continues to Brooklyn to take on the hottest team in the NBA, the Nets, on ABC in primetime. The Nets have won eight-straight games and continue to be without star Kevin Durant. The Mavs expect big man Kristaps Porzingis to come back after missing the last three games with lower back tightness. It's been two weeks since Porzingis has played, due to the weather-induced Dallas postponements.

The Mavs are coming off a 111-97 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Winners of 7 of their last 10, Dallas (15-15) currently sits at ninth in the Western Conference and in contention of the the play-in-tournament.

This marks the first time Luka Doncic and the Mavs face James Harden since he left the Western Conference. Both teams win with offense and definitely NOT defense, so expect some Saturday night points.

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point underdogs and the total over/under is 238.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Nets are 8-0 against-the-spread in their last 8 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game... and 7-0 ATS in their last 7 when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game. Dallas with Kristaps Porzingis is 7-9 straight up, 6-11 ATS.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (15-16) @ BROOKLYN NETS (22-12)

WHEN: Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

TV/RADIO: ABC, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: “It came out and it is what it is," Porzingis said on Friday in the Dallas Mavs big man’s first remarks about trade rumors. "I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, and I shouldn’t be too worried about it. It can only distract me at the end of the day. I try to focus on being in the moment.”