Mavs vs. Bulls: Summer League GAMEDAY

Friday is the first chance to see second-round pick Jaden Hardy in a Mavs uniform.

NBA Summer League is here! The Dallas Mavericks’ summer league squad features Jaden Hardy, the 37th pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, and Moses Wright, who signed a two-way contract with Dallas in the 2021-22 season. The Mavs will evaluate 14 players on the summer roster to help determine who will make it back for training camp in the fall.

Hardy - who will wear jersey No. 3 - might get a chance to be a key part of the bench rotation in his rookie year. The next few weeks will be important for Hardy's development.

"I’m coming out with a chip on my shoulder," Hardy said at his first trip to the Mavs practice facility. "I feel like there’s a lot for me that I want to prove out there. And so, I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder. I want to learn. I want to get better. And I want them guys to pour it all on me. Like, just give me the knowledge."

FUN FACT: This will be a homecoming of sorts for Hardy, who grew up in Henderson, Nev. His high school is just minutes from Thomas & Mack center, where he will be making his summer league debut.

FORMAT: After all 30 teams play four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

WHO: DALLAS MAVERICKS VS. CHICAGO BULLS

WHEN: Friday, July 8, 2022 at 3 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

TV: ESPNU

ODDS: The Mavs are 1.5-point favorites over the Bulls.

NEXT: Dallas' summer league squad will face Utah (July 11), Phoenix (July 12) and Milwaukee (July 14).

LAST WORD

“We’re looking to build habits,” Mavs summer league coach Greg St. Jean said. “We got our second-round pick in Jaden Hardy here. We’re looking to give him a good foundation to go into September when the season starts."