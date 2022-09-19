DALLAS - Literally for decades, Chris Paul has served as a Dallas Mavericks “pipe-dream” acquisition, maybe ranking only behind LeBron James in that forever-unattainable category.

Has Paul’s status in that regard changed?

One NBA media outlet is suggesting that the Phoenix Suns’ loaded roster might be better off with a three-way trade that would shed them of one of their top two players in Paul, who at age 37 shares stardom with Suns teammate Devin Booker.

NBA Analysis writes that its “media trade proposal” is not about Paul having “lost all his value.” And they certainly have that right.

But how does he land in Dallas?

Utah Receives: F Davis Bertans, C Dwight Powell, G Landry Shamet, 2025 First-Round Pick (DAL), 2026 First-Round Pick (Swap – DAL)

Phoenix Receives: G Mike Conley, F Bojan Bogdanovic

Dallas Receives: G Chris Paul

We agree that Paul would “make a fantastic second option behind Luka Doncic” in Dallas.

But …

Even once you wrap your head around Paul’s $30 million APY salary (not fully-guaranteed forever on a deal that takes him through 2025 and age 38), we wonder …

1- Why is Phoenix dumping the leader of its title-level roster?

2- Wouldn’t Dallas be even better-served by X’ing the Suns out of this deal and directly trading themselves for Utah’s two good pieces?

Paul may have been exposed a bit in Dallas’ playoff defeat of the Suns. His age and lack of size caused Luka and the Mavs to target him. But he does win wherever he goes, and Doncic does need ball-handling help and roster help in general.

But we wonder if Conley and Bogdanovic on a straight shot to Dallas isn’t a superior idea - even to a long-standing pipe dream.

