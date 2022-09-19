Skip to main content

Chris Paul Trade to Dallas Mavs: The Final Media ‘Pipe-Dream’ Proposal?

Should the Dallas Mavericks take one last “pipe-dream” swing at a Chris Paul trade?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DALLAS - Literally for decades, Chris Paul has served as a Dallas Mavericks “pipe-dream” acquisition, maybe ranking only behind LeBron James in that forever-unattainable category.

Has Paul’s status in that regard changed?

One NBA media outlet is suggesting that the Phoenix Suns’ loaded roster might be better off with a three-way trade that would shed them of one of their top two players in Paul, who at age 37 shares stardom with Suns teammate Devin Booker.

NBA Analysis writes that its “media trade proposal” is not about Paul having “lost all his value.” And they certainly have that right.

But how does he land in Dallas?

Utah Receives: F Davis Bertans, C Dwight Powell, G Landry Shamet, 2025 First-Round Pick (DAL), 2026 First-Round Pick (Swap – DAL)

Phoenix Receives: G Mike Conley, F Bojan Bogdanovic

Dallas Receives: G Chris Paul

We agree that Paul would “make a fantastic second option behind Luka Doncic” in Dallas.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

sipa_41519978
Play

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Snubbed From EuroBasket All-Tournament Team?

Despite putting up crazy numbers with Slovenia throughout EuroBasket 2022, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was left off the All-Tournament Team. Perhaps the surprising upset loss to Poland was the deciding factor.

By Dalton Trigg
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Dallas Mavericks Preseason Profile: Maxi Kleber & His Efficiency

The Dallas Mavericks got a strong playoff showing from Maxi Kleber en route to a Western Conference Finals appearance. We'll see if that production can carry over to the 2022-23 NBA season.

By Dalton Trigg
luka cam
Play

'Bad Attitude'? Knicks' Cam Reddish Trade Idea to Mavs Hits A Snag

The GM source thinks the “bad attitude” of Cam Reddish is problematic - for a trade from the Knicks to the Mavs, or anywhere else.

By Mike Fisher

But …

Even once you wrap your head around Paul’s $30 million APY salary (not fully-guaranteed forever on a deal that takes him through 2025 and age 38), we wonder …

1- Why is Phoenix dumping the leader of its title-level roster?

2- Wouldn’t Dallas be even better-served by X’ing the Suns out of this deal and directly trading themselves for Utah’s two good pieces?

Paul may have been exposed a bit in Dallas’ playoff defeat of the Suns. His age and lack of size caused Luka and the Mavs to target him. But he does win wherever he goes, and Doncic does need ball-handling help and roster help in general.

But we wonder if Conley and Bogdanovic on a straight shot to Dallas isn’t a superior idea - even to a long-standing pipe dream.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Mavs / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys / Mavs Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

sipa_41519978
News

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Snubbed From EuroBasket All-Tournament Team?

By Dalton Trigg
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
News

Dallas Mavericks Preseason Profile: Maxi Kleber & His Efficiency

By Dalton Trigg
luka cam
News

'Bad Attitude'? Knicks' Cam Reddish Trade Idea to Mavs Hits A Snag

By Mike Fisher
cuban aac
News

Mark Cuban: Jason Kidd's 'Better Communication' Key to Last Season's Success

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_17046749
News

Mavs' Jason Kidd Reveals Interesting Coaching Philosophy for New Season

By Dalton Trigg
dirk luka 7
News

Doncic and Dirk: Where Do Mavs Rank in EuroBasket History?

By Lorenzo Almanza
sipa_41346879
News

Dallas Mavs Relief: Luka Doncic Summer Not Successful, But Safe

By Richie Whitt
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd
News

Jason Kidd Didn't Want Mavs to Sign Goran Dragic?

By Grant Afseth