As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

JAN 2 DONOVAN MITCHELL SCORES 71

The NBA has a new single-game season-high for scoring after Donovan Mitchell put up 71 in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell's scoring total is the most by an NBA player in 17 years, since Kobe Bryant scored 81 against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. Mitchell's scoring display was the eighth highest scoring total in league history.

“To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,” Mitchell said. “I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.”

Mitchell is averaging 29.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 34 games this season. He's led the Cavs to a 24-14 record and the team ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

DEC 30 MUST-WATCH DIRK TRIBUE

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has been celebrated tirelessly this week and for good reason.

Before the Mavs beat up on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, Dirk Nowitzki’s long-awaited statue was unveiled in front of American Airlines Center.

On Friday, the Mavs released an “All Four One” video tribute to Nowitzki, which is narrated by Brian Dameris. You can watch the entire heartfelt tribute here:

DEC 29 LUKA GETS HIS ‘RECOVERY BEERS’

“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer,” said Luka Doncic after breaking records with his 60-point triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks’ improbable comeback win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Michelob ULTRA, which is the official beer sponsor of the NBA, heard Doncic loud and clear, and they hooked him up with many ‘recovery beers.’

“Luka, enjoy these recovery beers on us,” the note on the beer tower in front of Doncic’s locker read. “Congrats on making NBA history. Remember, it’s only worth it if you enjoy it. Cheers, Michelob ULTRA.”

Hopefully Doncic enjoyed himself without going overboard, because the Mavs take on the Houston Rockets tonight in search of their fifth straight win.

DEC 27 LUKA'S MAVS MIRACLE

The Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday took on the New York Knicks and won 126-121 in overtime, improving their record to 19-16 on the season.

But Luka Doncic's achievement is somehow bigger than all of that.

Doncic finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, which marked the second-ever 60-point triple-double in NBA history. He set a new franchise record for points in a single game, which was previously held by Dirk Nowitzki. Doncic also broke a tie with Nowitzki for the most 50-point performances in team history with three.

"How 'Bout That Luka's'' reaction to the incredible feat?

“I’m tired as hell,'' he said. "I need a recovery beer.”

DEC 25 LUKA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH COWBOY HAT

You can say Luka Doncic has fully embraced being a Texan.

Upon arriving at the American Airlines Center for their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic came in donning a cowboy hat and boots.

After scoring 50 in Friday's win against the Houston Rockets, Cowboy Luka is dressing for success and what will hopefully be a legendary Christmas encore.

DEC 23 PACERS COULD EXTEND MYLES TURNER?

Myles Turner has been linked to the Dallas Mavericks in trade rumors for many years now, but we've yet to see any official smoke about a potential Turner-to-Dallas deal this year. In fact, Turner might not be traded at all.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Turner and the Pacers are both open to contract extension talks. Turner is currently making $18 million in the final year of his contract.

“The Pacers can offer Turner up to $19.1 million more this year on top of his $18 million salary to get him to his individual max of $37.1 million for the 2022-23 season…and then drop his salary in the following seasons," Shams wrote.

He also mentions that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors are the teams that have shown interest in Turner over the last few months.

Despite the annual trade noise that surrounds Turner and the Pacers, it wouldn't be a shock if both sides decide to continue their partnership. Turner enjoys Indiana, and the Pacers are currently sitting at eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, just two games back of the sixth-seeded New York Knicks. This leads us to believe that there is truth to the idea of Turner and the Pacers wanting to work out an extension as opposed to this news just being trade leverage from Indiana's end.