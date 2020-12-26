Kawhi Catches An Elbow; Do Mavs Catch A Break?

Nobody wants to see an opponent sustain a serious injury. So the entire NBA world is relieved that Kawhi Leonard's bloodied face has survived a Christmas Day elbow against the Denver Nuggets and is now listed as "day-to-day'' after getting eight stitches to close up the laceration in his mouth.

The Dallas Mavericks play the Leonard's Clippers in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. And at 0-2? Frankly, the Mavs wouldn't mind if Kawhi's "day'' takes until after Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter of what would be a 121-108 Clippers win over the Nuggets, Leonard collided with teammate Serge Ibaka. Leonard's knees buckled, and while he eventually walked off the court under his own power, there was understandable concern about a serious injury to his jaw.

"(I was) really worried,” said teammate Paul George. “I was thinking of the worst. I didn’t know if he was concussed or how hard of a hit or what actually happened because I didn’t see it. I just saw him laying on the ground. That was first and foremost, just making sure he was OK.”

Leonard finished the game with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block on 8-of-14 shooting in 30 minutes. Later in the day, of course, the Mavs also played in L.A., and were served some humble pie for Christmas in the form of a ... Lakers win.

The Mavs didn't lose three in a row all of last season, the only NBA team to accomplish that feat. They've now started this year with losses at the Suns and the Lakers ... and as it regards Mavs-killer Kawhi, will surely take any break they can get - especially if that means Leonard has to take a break himself.