‘He’s So Clutch’- Porzingis Praises Doncic

Mavs Talk: ‘He’s So Clutch’- Kristaps Porzingis on Luka Doncic’s game-winner against the Boston Celtics

On Saturday night, Luka Doncic dramatically carried the Dallas Mavericks to a 107-104 win over the Boston Celtics.

The American Airlines Center lit up when Doncic stepped back to hit a buzzer-beater over former Maverick Josh Richardson, pushing the Mavericks to win the game.

Doncic teammate Kristaps Porzingis, who played quite well himself (21 points and seven rebounds), was quite impressed with the shot.

“Of course, it’s incredible,'' KP said. "The guy is so clutch. It’s insane. The step-back threes he’s able to knock down, it’s always fun to watch him play.”

Doncic, who brought the Mavs past the finish line, stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Dallas received additional production from the bench; Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock each contributed 13 points.

Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

Jason Kidd comparing Doncic to his former teammate Dirk Nowitzki:

“I played with a player like that before here. Everybody knows the ball’s going to 41 [Nowitzki], and he delivers. So I think everyone knew the ball was going to 77 [Doncic], and he delivered.”

Kidd on Doncic’s buzzer-beater:

“He loves that moment. His teammates know that, and I would say the opposing team knows the ball was going to Luka, and there was nothing they could do.”

Doncic on winning close games:

“These wins, they all count when they go in the left column,” Kidd said. “We’ll take it. Coming off another close win in San Antonio, I think it just shows paying attention to detail down the stretch and being able to execute not just on the offensive end, but the defensive end.”

Doncic on the game-winner:

“As a basketball player, those are the best moments you can experience. There are certain moments that mean more, but hitting a game-winner is just the best feeling in the world.”

Doncic on getting to his spot for the last shot:

“I think it was a difficult shot. I had to stop for a second – I didn’t know it went in. I was just trying to get to my spot.”

Porzingis on being healthy:

“I’m so happy to be back out on the court. It (feels bad) to not be able to play and help, and then on top you have to put in all the cardio work to make sure you stay in shape.”

Boston’s Josh Richardson on guarding Doncic for the last shot:

"I think I guarded it well," said Richardson, who played after being listed as questionable with a left foot contusion. "He's hit game-winners quite a few times. It's tough, but you've got to give credit where it's due. Good defense. Better offense."



On Monday night, the Mavericks (6-3) will stay home and face the New Orleans Pelicans (1-9).