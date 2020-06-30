Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Carlisle: 'Positivity' On Mavs Chances, But 'Respect' For NBA Challenges

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks will be allowed to gather as a group, at team headquarters, and participate in full-squad workouts in preparation for their July 8 transfer to Orlando and the NBA "bubble.'' 

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle is offering up an understandable host of buzzwords to describe the opportunity, the mood and the challenges ahead.

Words like "respect'' and "caution'' for basketball in a COVID-19 time.

Words like "hopeful'' and "optimistic'' - which sound like descriptions of what the Mavs might achieve in what will become their first plunge into the NBA Playoffs in almost half a decade ... but no, Rick is also talking about basketball in a COVID-19 time there, as well.

"We're all hopeful and optimistic,'' Carlisle said via ESPN 103.3. "We know the NBA in terms of research, they've gone to the wall as much as they can. If they found out there's things that haven't been covered, they'll get em covered.''

That's about another pair of words - "hope'' and "trust'' - that are not universal here. Yes, some of this will feel familiar, like a second training camp; some roster shuffling (Trey Burke officially in for Willie Cauley-Stein on Wednesday), some conditioning check-ups (no, Luka Doncic isn't fat) and then the practice-court ramp-up to the eight "seeding games,'' for Dallas beginning with Game 1 against the Houston Rockets on the second day of play in Orlando, on July 31. (Full schedule analysis here.)

But this will be unique in many ways as well. No home-court edge. No fans energy. No smoothness to the players' "body clocks'' when it comes to the rhythm of a season.

And, always, some health concerns.

"We all have to ... on a day-to-day basis,'' Carlisle said, "stay out of harm's way. ... To make sure we wear masks, all those kinds of things. And we'll hope for the best. ...''

By mid-August, the 16-team playoffs will be formed and will begin, and there might be a sense of semi-normalcy there, as at least the familiar 1-vs.-8, best-of-seven format will be used. The Mavs are presently in the No. 7 spot in the West, with a chance to rise.

That part of this process will be about basketball. But Carlisle is keenly aware that there is another overshadowing part of the process as well.

"Our guys are working hard,'' he said. "Given the circumstances I feel very positive about where things are at the moment but we're very respectful and cautious of what we're living in right now."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Disney Distractions: Who's Mavs 'Fun Bunch' In Orlando?

The nightly fireworks, exhilarating roller coasters and prime entertainment will be just a stone's throw away from the Dallas Mavericks when the NBA resumes its season. So let's have some fun guessing at 'Disney Distractions'

BriAmaranthus

Step Back Podcast: Avery Johnson Sees Mavs As 'Sneaky' NBA Contenders

From the NBA 'Orlando Bubble' schedule being released, to Trey Burke coming back, to former Dallas Mavericks head coach Avery Johnson making some eye-opening statements about this year's team, the Mavs Step Back crew covers it all in Episode 63.

Dalton Trigg

Rockets Open As Favorites Over Mavs In Orlando NBA Debut

The First Betting Odds Have Been Released For the NBA's Restart In Orlando, And The Dallas Mavericks Will Begin The Resumed Season As Under Dogs

Matt Galatzan

Former Mavs Forward Justin Anderson Back in NBA With Nets

Former Dallas Mavericks First Round Pick Justin Anderson Is Back In The NBA After Signing With the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Matt Galatzan

'Hotel Mojo'? Carlisle Leads Mavs Back To Familiar Orlando HQ

'Hotel Mojo'? Coach Rick Carlisle Leads His Dallas Mavs Back To A Familiar Orlando HQ For The NBA Re-Boot

Mike Fisher

NBA May Allow Social-Media Statements In Place Of Names On Jerseys

NBA May Allow Social-Media Statements In Place Of Players' Names On The Backs Of Jerseys

Mike Fisher

by

Jamonit3

Assessing the Mavs' Chances of Moving Up in the West Standings

With the NBA 'Orlando Bubble' schedule being released, we now have a better feel for how difficult it might be for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to move up in the Western Conference Standings.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Ex Ryan Broekhoff Is Signing With The Philadelphia Sixers

Dallas Mavs Ex Ryan Broekhoff Is Signing With The Philadelphia Sixers As The NBA Heads To The Orlando Bubble

Mike Fisher

by

Dahlsim

NBA Orlando Schedule Released; Mavs Opponents Breakdown

The NBA Orlando Schedule Has Been Released, And We've Got The Dallas Mavs Opponents Breakdown

Dalton Trigg

Whitt's End: Mavs Missing Brunson, Remembering Vince, Hoping For 'Magic'

Richie Whitt