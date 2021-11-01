Mavs Talk: Luka ‘Confidence Shot,’ Injury Updates

Mavs Talk: Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks to a 105-99 win over the Sacramento Kings

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks came out victorious after a close 105-99 matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

The American Airlines Center lit up in the fourth quarter when star Luka Doncic hit a 36-foot three-pointer which pushed the Mavericks’ lead to six points.

After the game, Doncic (23 points on 1 of 7 on threes and 2 of 6 free throws) explained that the shot comes with more confidence than expected.

“(I was) more confident [from the logo] than all my threes and my free throws,” he said. “I don’t understand how that shot goes in and then all my normal shots can’t go in. I’ve got to work on those normal shots.”

Dallas got off to an unusually fast start on Sunday. At one point during the first quarter, the Mavericks led 22-7. While the Kings cut the deficit to three points late in the fourth quarter, their efforts ultimately weren’t enough.

Without Kristaps Porzingis (with a back issue that has him listed as questionable for Tuesday vs. Miami, with Maxi Kleber’s back causing him to be out), the Mavericks received important contributions from Tim Hardaway Jr. (16 points) and Frank Ntilikina (12 points) off the bench.

Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

Jason Kidd on Doncic’s ‘Confidence’ Shot:

"That was a big-time shot," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "I think we all know he has that type of range."

Kidd on the defense:

"Our defense gave us an opportunity to win here at home."

Kidd on Ntilikina’s performance (Mavs are plus-20 in Frank Ntililina’s 61 minutes):

“When you look at the rotation, you have to play him.”

Doncic on having more day games:

"I think the NBA can do more of this [day games]. It's amazing for the people in my country."

Hardaway Jr. on the defensive mentality:

"We know offense isn't going to carry you. Defense is going to carry you whether you're home or away."

Ntilikina on the fast start:

"We wanted to have a big focus as a team on the way we started the game."

Kings coach Luke Walton on Doncic:

"I'd take our odds with him shooting a 40-footer, and he made it. So, give him credit. It was actually a good defensive possession for us up to that point."

The Mavericks will aim to extend their win streak on Tuesday night when they face the Miami Heat at home.