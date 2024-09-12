Contract Details Released For Re-Signed Mavericks Veteran
The Dallas Mavericks officially announced the re-signing of former NBA Champion Markieff Morris late Wednesday afternoon, giving us a look at the official contract for the veteran.
Morris signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum on a non-guaranteed contract. Because the Mavericks are so close to the first tax apron, they could only sign him to a non-guaranteed deal. This gives the Mavs an intriguing out if they need it.
The Mavericks have one too many players on the roster currently, meaning they'll likely waive either Morris or A.J. Lawson after training camp, who is also on a non-guaranteed contract. Lawson is the younger player and Dallas likes his potential, but Morris brings the veteran leadership that every team needs. They could also throw Lawson into a trade but the Mavericks like where their roster stands currently and don't want to make a major shake-up right before the season starts.
Morris originally came to Dallas as part of the Kyrie Irving trade in 2023 and has only played in 34 games for an average of 8.4 minutes. He did see the court in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, hitting a corner three in the Mavs' blowout win over the Boston Celtics. He brings championship experience to the team having won a title with the Lakers in 2020.
