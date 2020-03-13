Dallas Basketball
Coronavirus NBA Hiatus? Mavs Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Jalen Brunson had planned on delaying shoulder surgery, but ... things change.

Brunson, the Dallas Mavericks' second-year guard, has undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team announced.

The original plan was to undergo the procedure during the summer - after the season. But now, of course, due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has put the NBA season - and so much of our sporting way of life and our way of life in general - on hold?

Do it now.

Brunson initially sustained the shoulder injury during that controversial Mavs loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22 - on the first play of the game that to the Mavs (and a protesting owner Mark Cuban) seemed excessively violent.

Brunson participated in some pre-game work at the AAC on Wednesday before the Mavs' win over Denver, but he's been sidelined ever since the Atlanta game.

Brunson, 23, a second-round pick a year ago out of Villanova, where he is an all-time hero, played 57 this season and averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds over 17.9 minutes per game.

The Mavs' official stance is that there is no timetable for Brunson's return. The league itself is now suggesting the hiatus could last 30 days, with Mavs owner Mark Cuban having suggested that the NBA Finals could move from the usual mid-June time to late August.

