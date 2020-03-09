Dallas Basketball
Coronavirus Precautions: MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL Unite To Close Locker Rooms To Media

BriAmaranthus

Coronavirus's impact on the sports world is undeniable. On Monday, the Italian government called for a nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak, suspending Serie A football matches and all Italian sporting events. Schools and Universities have already been closed in Italy until April 3.

Professional sports teams in the United States have also made temporary changes in the wake of the virus. Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, and the National Hockey League have closed team locker rooms and clubhouses to media.

The MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL issued the following joint statement:

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms, and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices.

We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

More drastic steps could be coming for the NBA, with rising concerns from owners and executives, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This could mean NBA games played with only essential personnel- no fans- in arenas.

The Dallas Mavericks and coach Rick Carlisle are prepared.

“I’m married to a beautiful infectious disease doctor,” Carlisle said of his wife, Donna, when DallasBasketball.com first posed the question to him. “I encourage everyone to get educated about it the way I’ve been educated about it. And we’ve just got to do the right things.

"Knowledge is the No. 1 first step.”

Sickness has struck the Mavs as of late - but having nothing to do with the spread of the coronavirus. Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist have all been listed as questionable or have been limited due to illness in the last week.

Per the league’s Sunday memo, every NBA team has been advised to implement the following precautions in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus. Including:

· An arrangement with an infectious disease specialist;

· Identification of facilities for testing for the coronavirus;

· Plans to limit team and arena staff who have close contact with players;

· Plans to ensure the distribution of hand sanitizer to players and team staff.

