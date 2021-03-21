Could Mavs Icon Jason Kidd Become UNLV Coach?

Kidd accomplished almost everything imaginable as a player ... and is still working toward doing the same thing as a coach.

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are looking for a head coach, and they are reportedly looking at former Dallas Mavericks star and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd.

And, apparently, Kidd was in the running for this job before but ran into a blockade. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 47-year old Hall of Fame legend was a candidate for the UNLV job in 2018, but in the end did not qualify because he didn't have a college degree.

But the report says Kidd now does have his degree.

Kidd, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has been a champion on the floor (with Dallas in 2011), and his career numbers as a player speak for themselves: He played for 19 seasons and retired with career averages of 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists; He’s second in NBA history only to John Stockton in career assists (12,091) and fourth in triple-doubles (107), trailing only Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook and Magic Johnson.

His number and name eventually belong in the rafters at the Mavs home gym.

Kidd has been a head coach in the NBA. Now, as an assistant for the defending NBA champion Lakers, he is often cited as the heir to that job if current Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is ever dismissed. But the Lakers keep rolling along under Vogel (and LeBron James), maybe making the idea of wanting to run his own program again all the more inviting to Kidd, who as a player accomplished almost everything imaginable ... and is still working toward doing the same thing as a coach.

