Could Myles Turner Join the Mavs This Summer?; There Could Be Mutual Interest

A source tells DallasBasketball.com that there could be mutual interest between the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. Could Dallas trade Kristaps Porzingis for Turner this offseason?

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to get inconsistent production out of Kristaps Porzingis, we can’t help but look ahead to the offseason for potential replacements if it does indeed come to that. There’s obviously a long way to go to get to that point, being that the Mavs currently lead their NBA playoffs first-round series with the Clippers 3-2, but with every underwhelming performance by Porzingis, more doubt starts to creep in.

Our very own Grant Afseth recently wrote about how the Mavs could take advantage of the dysfunction the Indiana Pacers are currently experiencing and snag T.J. Warren, but one DallasBasketball.com source has us sniffing around another Pacers possibility.

According to said source, there could be mutual interest from the Mavs and Pacers’ versatile big man Myles Turner to join forces in the near future. If Dallas does ultimately decide to move on from Porzingis, trading him to Indiana for Turner might be one of the more realistic options the Mavs front office will have.

Turner only averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, but he also averages a league-best 3.4 blocks per game. Turner may not be the volume scorer Porzingis is (or at least that he was in the regular season), but his consistent defense could make him a much better fit next to Luka Doncic in Rick Carlisle’s offense.

Think of the impact Willie Cauley-Stein has on defense when he enters the game for Porzingis. That’s essentially what it would be like for Tuner in Dallas, except he’s better and more consistent on both ends of the floor.

“He’s the future of the 5-position in the NBA,” said Carlisle of Turner a few years ago when it was again rumored that that the Mavs had interest in him.

“(Turner is) a guy that can roll and finish above the rim. Half-roll and make plays. He can shoot mid range and he can shoot long range. And he can drive the ball. He’s got the whole skill-set and he’s still very young.”

Two years later, all of that still remains true, and if there is indeed mutual interest between Turner and the Mavs heading into this offseason, it could make for an excellent pairing going into next season.