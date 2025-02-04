'Craziest trade in NBA history'... Ex-Maverick Porzingis reacts to Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
As soon as the trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers was announced on Sunday, sending Luka Doncic to L.A. and Anthony Davis to Dallas, everyone immediately thought it was the craziest and most shocking trade in NBA history. And it wasn't just NBA historians or fans thinking this.
Ex-Maverick and current Boston Celtic champion had a hilarious reaction to the trade, as someone asked him on the streets of Philadelphia if he'd heard about the trade, and his initial thought was he'd been traded because his phone wasn't working.
Porzingis said in a story by The Athletic, “I was like, ‘What happened? Did I get traded?’ And he was like, ‘No, Luka to the Lakers.’ And I was like, ‘Yo, no way.’ Then I got my phone back and read all about it. Honestly, I can’t believe it. I think this is the craziest trade in NBA history. Unbelievable.”
Porzingis was traded by Nico Harrison, too, at the 2022 trade deadline, as he was dumped to the Washington Wizards for Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie. So he knows how it feels to be traded away for what could be considered spare parts.
Kristaps Porzingis has had the last laugh since that trade, winning a championship against Harrison, Doncic, and the Mavericks last season. Even if he was hurt for a few of those games in the NBA Finals, he was an instrumental piece in their pursuit of a championship.
