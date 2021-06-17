Cuban At A Crossroads: What Mavs Owner Must Promise New GM & Coach

Cuban’s directive to himself must be two-fold. First, hire the right people to take the Mavs forward. Second, sit back and let those people do the job.

DALLAS - At first, I was going to write a piece about what Donnie Nelson’s replacement must do to get the Mavs pointed in the right direction. And then I was going to write about what Rick Carlisle's replacement must do. I’ll hang on to those pieces for now.

There’s a larger issue we must tackle first. We have to talk about Mark Cuban.

Cuban’s directive to himself must be two-fold. First, hire the right person to take the Mavs forward. (Well, now that coach Carlisle has departed, "right persons.'') Second, sit back and let them do the job.

Yeah, don’t look at me like that. That’s probably spitting into the wind at this point, but let’s go through the exercise, shall we?

Cuban has done incredible things for the Mavericks. When he took over the team he bought it from someone who didn’t care about the basketball and only cared about the real estate around the basketball. The first time I walked into the home locker room after the sale, after Cuban had directed the locker room be remodeled, it was a sight. It had gone from blah to wood-grain lockers, plush office chairs and flat-screen TVs so players like Eduardo Najera could interrupt us during a post-game interview as his Oklahoma Sooners won a national championship (true story).

Back then, it was revolutionary to cater to players like that. These days, it’s standard practice. Cuban has always relished his role as a disruptor, no matter the business.

But, given the past few days, did his thirst for disruption and being on the cutting edge cost him his basketball man of 24 years? And now his coach of a dozen years?

Given the information we’ve taken in the past few days, it’s clear, despite Cuban’s insistence on Twitter that it was all “bulls***,” it wasn’t. At least not all of it. Nelson spends 24 seasons with the franchise, secures its two most important assets, and gets nothing more than a press release? Carlisle is the greatest coach in franchise history and he gets the same?

Please. Something’s up.

All organizations get dysfunctional at times, even the ‘Triangle of Trust’ that the Mavs had between Cuban, Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle. In those dysfunctions, if they’re not resolved, someone always loses. And, guess what? It’s never the owner. It’s usually the guy that ‘buys the groceries,’ as Bill Parcells liked to say. And, while Nelson gets due credit for maneuvering to get Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, we shouldn’t forget about the largely forgettable drafts in between. That’s largely on Nelson.

In this case, Cuban won, even if that wasn’t the intent. Carlisle was going to win, too, because, well, he still had a job and he was shooting down rumors of going to coach other teams like the Bucks.. Oh, and don't think Carlisle was lying to Fish. I think things changed.

"The Triangle of Trust'' committed group suicide.

But do the Carlisle and Nelson replacements win, too? That all comes down to how involved Cuban wants to be.

We have two ‘jocks-to-socks’ owners in this town. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the other. They have plenty in common. Billionaires. Past glory. Past mistakes. But Cuban is doing something we’ve been asking Jones to do for years — change out the general manager. It’s a novel concept Cowboys fans probably aren’t familiar with.

Should it be Michael Finley, who is already rumored to be on Cuban’s radar? Might it be former Toronto GM Masai Ujuri, who built the Raptors’ championship team a couple of years ago? Cuban and his ‘search firm’ will have to figure that out. (Here's the exclusive on what Cuban tells DBcom about all of that.) But what Cuban must do in this process is assuage his new hire’s concerns about the franchise’s reported dysfunction and make it clear that such foolishness is over.

He also needs to set clear boundaries and responsibilities, not for Nelson’s and Carlisle's replacements, but for himself and the rest of the front office.

In other words, Cuban needs to let these people do the job with minimal interference. Let the new hire bring in his own staff. His own coach. Perhaps hire an analytics director that didn’t make his bones as a gambler and has actual NBA experience?

A new GM should have the chance to create that path, with Cuban’s blessing.

Cuban is at a crossroads as an NBA owner. He has a top-five player in Doncic. He has the desire to win more titles. He doesn’t want to repeat the same mistakes of squandering Nowitzki’s prime, which led to just one title and two Finals appearances.

Parting ways with his "Triangle of Trust'' partners might be the best place to start, as much as it hurts. The next step is to hire the right people for the job.

The final step? For Cuban, he needs to sit down and, well, shut up.