DALLAS - Beloved former Dallas Mavs star Dirk Nowitzki is helping clean up the Dallas community after days of high tensions and protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody last week in Minnesota

In the video, Nowitzki is helping police officers paint a brick wall (no ladder required!). The newly-retired German icon's actions are proceeded by his online support for victims of racism. On Tuesday, the 14-time NBA All-Star vowed to aid this "powerful and overdue change in society".

Nowitzki committed a pledge to an organization that will help educate future generations about social injustice.

More members of the Dallas Mavericks organization have also joined the conversation and shared their support.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was joined by team members on Sunday evening as part of a prayer vigil for Floyd outside Dallas Police headquarters. Cuban was joined by Mavericks players Dwight Powell, Justin Jackson, Jalen Brunson, and Maxi Kleber.