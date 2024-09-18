Micah Parsons Reveals Thoughts on Upcoming Mavericks Season
The Dallas Mavericks had an impressive close to the 2023-24 season, becoming one of the league's best defenses on a surprise run to the NBA Finals. They've reloaded this offseason around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving by bringing in Klay Thompson and other talent, hoping to get back to the NBA Finals and come out on top this time.
One of the members of the crowd during the Mavs' playoff run was Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, who got a jersey signed by Dirk Nowitzki while he was there. Parsons was recently asked at an event at Raising Canes what the Mavericks have to do to win the NBA Finals next season.
READ MORE: Kendrick Perkins Believes Mavericks Could 'Collapse'
"I think they're already close," Parsons started, "they've got a great group of guys. They added a couple of pieces this offseason. So, it's going to be a very interesting team. I think they can actually do it. Luka is special. Kyrie is special. It was a couple of games where they just went down the stretch and made their runs, the game is all about runs."
The Mavericks tip off their season in a little over a month, with the preseason and training camp just around the corner. If the new additions bring strong three-point shooting, as they're projected to do, the Mavs could have a dangerous offense. Doncic will continue to be an MVP candidate, while Irving has given him his first true co-star.
If they can reach the NBA Finals again, there's a good chance they'll rematch with the Boston Celtics, who were a buzzsaw last year and have brought everyone back. The Eastern Conference should be a little tougher with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers improving, but the Celtics are still the heavy favorites to win the East.
READ MORE: The Facts - and Fiction - of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter