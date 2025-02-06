Dallas Basketball

Cowboys star Micah Parsons 'devastated' by Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers

Parsons believes he and Doncic could've been running the city.

Austin Veazey

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the court with the jersey of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the court with the jersey of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks deciding to trade Luka Doncic over the weekend shocked the entire sports world, not just the NBA. Patrick Mahomes, who is unashamedly a massive fan of the Mavs, has been dealing with the emotions of seeing Doncic traded away to the NBA's most popular franchise. But he's not the only NFL star that was surprised by it.

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons spoke to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News about the shocking deal between the Mavericks and Lakers: "I'm devastated. Honestly, bro, we was the same age. I felt like I would say he was getting the city spot. We could have done great things together."

Luka Doncic
Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is introduced at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Parsons would also say at a "Battle for the Paddles" event, "You just can’t take things for granted, man. You do so much for a team, so much for a city, and for them to move on from you like that, it hurts. Especially drafting him. It's terrible bad timing, really."

Nico Harrison's decision to trade Doncic hasn't made any sense to anybody, no matter how many different reasons he gives. Dallas loved Doncic as much as any athlete who has played in the city, short of Dirk Nowitzki. Some of the Mavericks players have assumed that Doncic would have a statue next to Dirk one day, and to see him gone from the franchise is an emotional loss for everyone.

Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline

Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)

Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

