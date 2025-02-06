Cowboys star Micah Parsons 'devastated' by Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks deciding to trade Luka Doncic over the weekend shocked the entire sports world, not just the NBA. Patrick Mahomes, who is unashamedly a massive fan of the Mavs, has been dealing with the emotions of seeing Doncic traded away to the NBA's most popular franchise. But he's not the only NFL star that was surprised by it.
Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons spoke to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News about the shocking deal between the Mavericks and Lakers: "I'm devastated. Honestly, bro, we was the same age. I felt like I would say he was getting the city spot. We could have done great things together."
Parsons would also say at a "Battle for the Paddles" event, "You just can’t take things for granted, man. You do so much for a team, so much for a city, and for them to move on from you like that, it hurts. Especially drafting him. It's terrible bad timing, really."
Nico Harrison's decision to trade Doncic hasn't made any sense to anybody, no matter how many different reasons he gives. Dallas loved Doncic as much as any athlete who has played in the city, short of Dirk Nowitzki. Some of the Mavericks players have assumed that Doncic would have a statue next to Dirk one day, and to see him gone from the franchise is an emotional loss for everyone.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
