Skip to main content

Dallas & Donovan: What's Mavs Trade Cost for Utah Jazz Star Mitchell?

If Utah does opt to move on, the asking price may be set.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks would like to find a way to get better - and fast.

Donovan Mitchell would be a gigantic step forward. But is the trade cost also gigantic?

There remains some debate about the direction of the Utah Jazz, having just moved Rudy Gobert to Minnesota while still employing Mitchell, a long-time subject of trade gossip.

If Utah does, however, opt to move on, the asking price may be set. And it may be steep.

That price, according to Ian Begley of SNY, might be four first-round picks.

Would the Mavs, having been stripped of Jalen Brunson, view such a price as prohibitive? Would other teams? Is there a more affordable (while still dubious) path to improving the roster with star quality in the form of Kyrie Irving?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

brunson carlisle
Play

Mavs Lose 'Serious' Standout in Jalen Brunson to Knicks, Says Van Gundy

"This is an incredible opportunity for him to also challenge himself to be a starting point guard in this league on an every night basis. I think he’s going to respond exceptionally well.”

By Geoff Magliocchetti27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
dirk luka 7
Play

Mavs WATCH: Nowitzki Jokingly Joins ‘Overrated’ Chants for Doncic

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
Play

Mavs Involved in Kyrie Irving Trade Talks, Says NBA Insider

Will Kyrie Irving be the point guard to take Jalen Brunson's place?

By Dalton Trigg15 hours ago
15 hours ago

One other hurdle for the Mavs: In order to trade multiple future first-round picks starting with the 2025 pick, Dallas would need to lift the lottery protections on the 2023 pick sent to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

As we are seeing once again with Kevin Durant essentially ordering the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, a player's desire carries great power here. If Mitchell wants out of Utah, he's likely getting his way ...

Making it tougher for Utah to get what it desires.

The idea from the Mavs perspective: Give up all those picks (and maybe players?) and Dallas might be "Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell and not much else.'' ... and thus might lack the total building blocks to become a consistent winner.

The New York Knicks want Mitchell, and most every team does. But every team also wants to "win'' the trade. The Mavs, having lost Brunson, could use a win - if they can get the price right.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

brunson carlisle
News

Mavs Lose 'Serious' Standout in Jalen Brunson to Knicks, Says Van Gundy

By Geoff Magliocchetti27 minutes ago
dirk luka 7
News

Mavs WATCH: Nowitzki Jokingly Joins ‘Overrated’ Chants for Doncic

By DallasBasketball.com Staff1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
News

Mavs Involved in Kyrie Irving Trade Talks, Says NBA Insider

By Dalton Trigg15 hours ago
326F60F3-57C4-4E75-816F-D243F827E660
News

WATCH: Mavs Star Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic Shine As Slovenia Defeats Croatia

By DW Schabbing18 hours ago
8A3C825A-6A98-423A-A262-922E1AD5C359
News

‘You Believed in Me’: Jalen Brunson Gives Emotional Farewell to Mavs

By Dalton Trigg19 hours ago
Mavs - Brunson Knicks
News

Mavs in Free Agency: Jalen Brunson Latest in Long History of Failure

By Richie Whitt20 hours ago
jb star
News

Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson: Goodbye to Dallas (and To Cowboys Fans)

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
52A9469E-56B3-4F61-9804-6AFE6E78BC1F
News

LOOK: Lakers Icon Shaq Finally Comes to Dallas (as a Homeowner)

By Mike FisherJul 2, 2022