Dallas & Donovan: What's Mavs Trade Cost for Utah Jazz Star Mitchell?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks would like to find a way to get better - and fast.

Donovan Mitchell would be a gigantic step forward. But is the trade cost also gigantic?

There remains some debate about the direction of the Utah Jazz, having just moved Rudy Gobert to Minnesota while still employing Mitchell, a long-time subject of trade gossip.

If Utah does, however, opt to move on, the asking price may be set. And it may be steep.

That price, according to Ian Begley of SNY, might be four first-round picks.

Would the Mavs, having been stripped of Jalen Brunson, view such a price as prohibitive? Would other teams? Is there a more affordable (while still dubious) path to improving the roster with star quality in the form of Kyrie Irving?

One other hurdle for the Mavs: In order to trade multiple future first-round picks starting with the 2025 pick, Dallas would need to lift the lottery protections on the 2023 pick sent to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

As we are seeing once again with Kevin Durant essentially ordering the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, a player's desire carries great power here. If Mitchell wants out of Utah, he's likely getting his way ...

Making it tougher for Utah to get what it desires.

The idea from the Mavs perspective: Give up all those picks (and maybe players?) and Dallas might be "Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell and not much else.'' ... and thus might lack the total building blocks to become a consistent winner.



The New York Knicks want Mitchell, and most every team does. But every team also wants to "win'' the trade. The Mavs, having lost Brunson, could use a win - if they can get the price right.

