2022 NBA Draft Lottery: How to Watch

The Mavericks aren't involved, but fans should still grab their popcorn.

Tonight, as the Dallas Mavericks get some rest before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the non-playoff participants sit at the edge of their seats to learn their fate in the draft order with the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons have the best odds at landing the top overall pick with 14 percent odds.

Here's a look at how to watch tonight's event:

NBA Draft Lottery

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York - 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

Paolo Banchero Jabari Smith

The Mavericks have luckily been able to avoid the NBA Draft Lottery for the most part in recent memory. Since 2000, the Mavs have only picked inside the lottery three times.

In 2013, the team selected Kelly Olynyk with the 13th pick, but traded his rights on draft night to the Boston Celtics. In 2017, the team drafted Dennis Smith Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick. Then, the following year, the Mavs picked Trae Young with the No. 5 overall pick, whose rights were infamously traded for Luka Doncic.

Without that 2018 lottery, as well as a handful of teams choosing to pass on the best prospect, the Mavs might not have ended up with Doncic, so fans can feel grateful as they watch tonight.

Candidates for the top overall pick this year include Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.