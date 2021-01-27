GAMEDAY: Positive Injury Report for Mavs at Jazz

The injury report is finally looking positive for the Mavs as they ready for a 'doubleheader' at Utah

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks travel to Utah to look upset a hot Jazz team... with needed depth and reinforcements in tow.

Dallas (8-9) has struggled to a 4-5 record without four key rotational players missing for the past 20 days because of COVID-19 protocol; Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson.

The injury report is finally looking positive for the Mavs! Richardson, Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell are listed as "questionable'' for Wednesday’s game at Utah. (Maxi Kleber is not listed as being upgraded yet.)

A Mavs win over the red-hot Jazz would go a long way in getting Dallas out of its rut after losing back-to-back home games. Utah is streaking and looking for a season-high 10th straight win. Utah has not lost at home in January.

For a chance to win, the Dallas defense must show up. During the Jazz's winning streak, they have out-rebounded their opponents by an average of more than eight boards per game and have held opponents to under 43 percent shooting.

The Mavs take on the Jazz twice in three days, playing again Friday at 8 p.m. CT.

Tonight, I will take on a nice steak and glass of wine for my Birthday :) A Mavs win would be a great present.

[READ: Mavs Trade Donuts: Beal? Oladipo? P.J. Tucker Most Realistic?]

BURKE VS. UTAH: Watch for guard Trey Burke vs. his former team (drafted by Jazz in 2013.) In his last 3 games in Utah, Burke is averaging 15.3 points per game.

ODDS: Mavs are 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 225 points.

BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is 6-1 against-the-spread in their last seven road games and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog. The Jazz are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (8-9) at Utah Jazz (12-4)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 29, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD Coach Rick Carlisle after Wednesday's workout before the team's flight to Utah: "It's great having them (the non-COVID trio) back on the floor ... They're three of our best defenders."