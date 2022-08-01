Skip to main content

Former Michael Jordan Teammate: Luka Doncic Reminiscent of MJ

Former NBA player Stacey King compares the Mavs star to the Chicago Bulls legend.

Due to his stellar play, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has drawn many comparisons to NBA greats throughout his first four seasons in the league. In a recent podcast episode, that trend continued as NBA veteran Stacey King compared the playoff antics of Doncic to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.  

"All the talking (Devin) Booker and all those guys were doing that upset Luka, I remember after the game they're walking off and Luka made some comment," King said. "When I saw him do that it brought back MJ DNA, that's something MJ would do, that's something Larry Bird would do." 

After a Game 5 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, Doncic said: "Everybody acts tough when they are up." 

Motivation for Doncic?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

E37AD0AE-19FA-435C-A8EF-EEAFD9A56174
Play

NBA Opens Investigation of Knicks’ Brunson Tampering; Does It Matter for Mavs?

The NBA is preparing to give the New York Knicks a slap on the wrist.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
0A8A952E-9EB4-40F0-8A4B-1AEADEB86A6B
Play

Moses Wright Leaving NBA for China; Who Will Be Mavs’ Next 2-Way Player?

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago
53D3BE45-E283-4BD1-A580-BD1F90FB7293
Play

EXCLUSIVE: Myles Turner Talks ‘Rare’ Luka Doncic, Mavs Playoffs

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner hosted a basketball camp for kids in the DFW this weekend and talked about a variety of interesting Dallas Mavericks topics.

By Bri Amaranthus and Dalton TriggJul 31, 2022 9:45 AM EDT
Jul 31, 2022 9:45 AM EDT

Dallas would go on to win the next two games to win the series. In the 123-90 Game 7 win, Doncic scored 35 points and had 10 rebounds. 

King offered more insight into how Doncic reminds him of Jordan, his former teammate on the Bulls. King imagines Jordan thinking: "You want to talk trash, now you done woke me up. Now I'm getting ready to make you pay."

This is not the first time the Mavericks star was compared to his Royal Airiness. In the playoffs, the comparison grew. Doncic averaged 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in the playoffs this year, numbers reminiscent of Jordan's in the postseason.

Still, there's plenty that still separates Doncic from Jordan, namely  championships and MVP awards.

Doncic finished fifth in MVP voting last season. FanDuel has Doncic and Joel Embiid as the leaders for 2023 MVP odds. Doncic, 23, needs to rack up more team and individual honors to build a résumé that compares to No. 23.

E37AD0AE-19FA-435C-A8EF-EEAFD9A56174
News

NBA Opens Investigation of Knicks’ Brunson Tampering; Does It Matter for Mavs?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
0A8A952E-9EB4-40F0-8A4B-1AEADEB86A6B
News

Moses Wright Leaving NBA for China; Who Will Be Mavs’ Next 2-Way Player?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff4 hours ago
53D3BE45-E283-4BD1-A580-BD1F90FB7293
News

EXCLUSIVE: Myles Turner Talks ‘Rare’ Luka Doncic, Mavs Playoffs

By Bri Amaranthus and Dalton TriggJul 31, 2022 9:45 AM EDT
Dwight-Howard-reveals-original-2020-Slam-Dunk-Contest-plan-with-Kobe-Bryant
News

Mavs Donuts: Trade Rumors & Dwight Howard to Pro Wrestling?

By Mike FisherJul 30, 2022 12:08 PM EDT
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Spencer Dinwiddie Upgraded to Starting Lineup? What It Means for Mavs

By Lorenzo AlmanzaJul 29, 2022 3:54 PM EDT
cuban dirk luka clutch
News

'Shark Tanking': Are Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavs Savvy Enough to Win NBA Title?

By Richie WhittJul 29, 2022 11:08 AM EDT
5B3DE095-EA32-404A-96A5-11FD5A250232
News

Why Mavs Should Sign Luka Samanic to Final Roster Spot

By Dalton TriggJul 29, 2022 10:12 AM EDT
5F7E1E78-D260-4982-BDC5-05DF10002ED1
News

Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Joins Mavs Star Luka Doncic with Jordan Brand

By Jeremy BrenerJul 28, 2022 7:41 PM EDT