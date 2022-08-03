Where's Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Top Guards?

Last summer, the Dallas Mavericks extended Luka Doncic’s franchise cornerstone status by signing him to a $207 million contract extension. Doncic’s resume includes three All-Star appearances, three All-NBA First Team selections and some impressive playoff victories.

Doncic became the youngest player to record a 30-point, 20 rebound triple-double at 22. That’s just one of the many impressive records Doncic has accumulated in four NBA seasons.

But just how good is the European guard?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has Doncic ranked as the second-best guard in the league.

“Doncic, who turned 23 in February, just completed his third consecutive campaign of averaging 27 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds,” Buckley wrote. “Throughout NBA history, those marks have only been reached 10 other times: five by Oscar Robertson, twice by Lebron James, and once by Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.”

Other accomplishments include being the fourth youngest player to reach 5,000 career points and the fastest Dallas player to ever eclipse that mark.

So, why isn’t Doncic No. 1? Could it be his turnovers?

Last season, the he lead the league in turnovers, averaging 4.39 per game. The third-rated guard, Trae Young, averaged 4.11.

Another reason could his lack of championships. The top-rated point guard Steph Curry just won his fourth NBA championship, four trophies ahead of Doncic.

Buckley believes there is more to it.

“If there’s any sort of strain on his resume, it’s a lack of excellent efficiency,” Buckley added. “That might be a reflection of the team’s inability to find him a full-fledge co-star.”

Efficiency or not, Doncic is still a top-three guard, according to this ration. Expect his ceiling to continue to rise in the years to come.