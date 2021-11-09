Mavs Ex Deron Williams to Fight Frank Gore on Jake Paul/Tommy Fury Card

Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Mavs Ex Deron Williams to Fight Frank Gore on Jake Paul/Tommy Fury Boxing Undercard

    Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Deron Williams set to fight former NFL running back Frank Gore on Jake Paul/ Tommy Fury card a preliminary match.
    DALLAS - Mavs fans, put up your dukes: Deron Williams enters the professional boxing world. 

    Williams is a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold winner, and most recently a former player for the Dallas Mavericks, and now Williams - the DFW native - is one of many former ballplayers who embarking into the world of boxing. 

    Williams will fight as an undercard for the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury fight on Dec. 18, in Tampa Bay. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former NFL running back Frank Gore is set to box Williams.

    At 37 years of age, Williams isn't exactly in his prime. However, Deron is no stranger to the world of fighting, specifically the octagon. The Athletic reported in 2020 of Williams' new life as a co-owner at Fortis MMA. 

    Not only does he have a financial stake in the MMA, but Williams also trains as a fighter. His business partner and coach at the Fortis MMA elaborates on Willaims' fighting style: “He’s got a great right hand. A great 1-2, he can wrestle. I think he’s a good blue belt on the ground — I mean, a couple stripeblue belt. He doesn’t have a blue belt, but I would put him in a blue belt division all day long and bet on him. He’s a tough dude.”

    Showtime will air the event as a pay-per-view event. Follow Dallasbasketball.com for further developments … and stay safe in there, Deron.

