Mavericks' Klay Thompson Gets Honest About Playing Against Steph Curry
The Dallas Mavericks lost 120-117 to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, spoiling Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area. Thompson had a good game overall, scoring 22 points while making six three-pointers, but Stephen Curry stole the show.
Curry led all players in this game with 37 points and nine assists, scoring the Warriors' final 12 points as part of a 12-3 run to win the game. Dallas led 114-108 with 3:29 remaining but succumbed to Curry's greatness.
After the game, Thompson described what it's like being on the other side of a Curry run after playing with him for so long.
"It hurts to be on the other side of one of [Curry's] flurries," Thompson said in his postgame press conference. "Guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. I've been on the other end, and it sucks. But we play them three more times so, hopefully, we can learn from it and learn their tendencies a little better."
It was another disappointing end to a game for the Mavericks, who fell to 5-6 with this loss to the Warriors. This is not how they envisioned their season following a run to the NBA Finals, but they have some clear issues to work through. They'll play the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.
