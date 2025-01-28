Mavericks' Klay Thompson outscores Wizards by himself in the first quarter
The Dallas Mavericks are playing host to the Washington Wizards on Monday night, looking to pick up a much-needed win. And with six players out with injuries, like Luka Doncic and Naji Marshall, the rest of the Mavericks need to step up.
Enter Klay Thompson. He missed two games last week with a sprained ankle but had struggled to get any shots off recently, scoring an average of just 7.8 PPG in his last five games. That changed on Monday night against the Wizards, as he lit Washington up from behind the arc.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks Guard attempting NBA comeback, signs with G-League
Thompson's Three-Point History Adds Another Chapter
Klay Thompson outscored the Washington Wizards by himself in the first quarter, scoring 21 points on 7/10 shooting from three-point range to Washington's 16 points, who shot just 7/22 from the floor, only making two three-pointers. Thompson tied a team record in the process for most threes made in a quarter with seven, tying Luka Doncic's record from 2022 against the Clippers.
Thompson passed Reggie Miller for fifth in NBA history for most three-pointers made earlier in the season, and thanks to this shooting display, crossed the 2,600 made threes mark. The Splash Brother and future Hall of Famer is providing exactly what the Mavericks wanted when they acquired him this offseason.
READ MORE: Bulls are open for business; 3 players Mavericks could be interested in
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter